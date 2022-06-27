ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MN

Darlene Gengler Rommes

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarlene Gengler Rommes, age 84, of Caledonia, died peacefully Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis. She was born July 7, 1937, in Caledonia, to Erwin and Ruth (Schroeder) Diersen. Darlene started working as a nurse’s aid at Caledonia Hospital when she was 17. She married Ray...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Fillmore County Journal

Ruth Ann Kleist

Ruth Ann Kleist, age 75, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, at her home on the farm in Rushford. Ruth was born on February, 21 1947, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Rose (Burfield) Lee. She attended country schools in both Mondovi and Money Creek before graduating from Houston High School. On October 24, 1970 she was united in marriage to Henry Kleist in Winona and their union was blessed with two boys, James and Patrick.
RUSHFORD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Donna Rita Merkel

Donna Rita Merkel, 83, passed away in the comfort of her home on June 23, 2022. Donna was finally able to once again join the love of her life, Paul. May she finally find happiness in the comfort of his arms again. Donna was born in Lake City, Minn., on...
SPRING VALLEY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

David L. Amundson

David L. Amundson, 81, of La Crosse, Wis., and formerly of Houston, Minn., died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. David Lee Amundson was born on February 16, 1941, in Bremerton, Wash., to Pastor James and Clare (Strum) Amundson. As the child of...
HOUSTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Charles “Chuck” George Austin

Charles “Chuck” George Austin, age 78, of Rochester, Minn., passed away at his home Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. Charles was born August 30, 1943 to Truman and Olga (Thompson) Austin in Lanesboro, Minn. He attended and graduated from Lanesboro High School. For 31 years he was employed by Crescent Electric, retiring due to health reasons. He was united in marriage to Carol Wehrs on July 24, 1987, in Rochester, Minn. Together they enjoyed 34 years of marriage. Chuck enjoyed fishing, hunting, and his grandchildren. He had a very loving connection with his grandchildren. He was a people person. Often after a conversation with Chuck, you would become an instant friend. He loved to bring joy and happiness to anyone who crossed his path, whether at church or greeting someone at the local Kwik Trip. Chuck was an early riser all his life and enjoyed his morning breakfast with his friends for many years. Even when Chuck wasn’t doing well, he would always ask how you were doing as he genuinely cared about others and would often check in with them.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Kathleen Diane Meyer

Kathleen Diane Meyer, age 77, of Dorchester, Iowa, passed away, June 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born June 11, 1945, in Caledonia, to Larwence and Lorraine (Klinski) Deufel. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1963 and from St. Mary’s School of Practical Nursing in 1965. Kathleen married John A. Meyer August 9, 1969. She worked at the Spring Valley Hospital and the Caledonia Care and Rehabilitation Nursing Home before she retired.
DORCHESTER, IA
Fillmore County Journal

2022-23 Spring Grove coaching staff named

Spring Grove School Board members met in the school’s Learning Resource Center on Monday, June 20, from 7-7:50 p.m. for the regular school board meeting. Board members present included Chairman Aaron Solum, Stephanie Jaster, Aric Elton, Kelly Rohland, and Jenny Stender. Member absent was Rhan Flatin. The board approved...
SPRING GROVE, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Two Teams, Three Individuals Take on State Golf

The 2022 state Class A golf meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker featured two “Journal 11” teams, Fillmore Central’s girls and Rushford-Peterson’s boys. It featured individuals Clay Schwichtenberg and Chloe Schnebly of Lanes-boro, Jake Fishbaugher of Fillmore Central. Said 15 athletes took on a weather-diverse event at the 18-hole par 72 course. Day One on Tuesday was hot, in the 90s, with a strong southernly wind. Day Two on Wednesday was more seasonal (60s in the morning, 70s in the day), but featured rain showers until the late afternoon. The highlights were one girl tip-tapping with a couple of her school’s recent bests, one guy keeping his golf light shining brightly, and a dynasty moving back in the direction of state preeminence.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Making connections for lasting partnerships

Throughout the month of June I had the pleasure of visiting with folks from across Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) 20-county region during our Sprout events. These events, which were held in New Ulm, Dundas and Winona, were an opportunity to directly share SMIF’s resources and stories so that more people can take advantage of the funding and support services that we offer to help communities in the region thrive.
WINONA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Localdoorstep.com DELIVERS!

Local entrepreneurs Jenna and Lucas Kappers of rural Chatfield are ready to take your local food orders and deliver them to your doorstep. You can order a wide selection of dairy, produce, meats, beverages, bakery, pantry, and household items to be delivered to your location in the Twin Cities and throughout southeastern Minnesota.
CHATFIELD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

State veterans home scheduled to open next summer

Local and county officials, veterans home committee members, and interested citizens met for an in-person meeting at the Preston Servicemen’s Club on June 21. Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke opened the meeting. The focus of this meeting was the need to find and contract with community suppliers for services.
PRESTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Drug arrest in Spring Valley

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, on Thursday June 16, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Deputies along with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 605 Division Avenue in the city of Spring Valley. The search warrant was the result of a drug investigation conducted by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.
Fillmore County Journal

Eagle Bluff to host nature preschool open house

While nature preschools are not a new concept, the first nature preschool in Southeast Minnesota opened at Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in the fall of 2020. With the 2021-2022 preschool term in the books, Eagle Bluff is holding an open house on Saturday, July 9 from 9-11a.m. to invite more preschool parents and caregivers to learn about this exciting, innovative model of early childhood education. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 preschool term at Eagle Bluff is now open.
LANESBORO, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Pastor devotion – Guard your speech

Have you ever heard someone tell you to “watch your mouth”? Well, I have because unfortunately, in my youth, my tongue would often get me in trouble. Those little backhanded comments to parents, speaking ill of bosses or coworkers, or simply venting my anger though vile language, I have been guilty of it all and once it takes root it’s almost impossible to break the habit. However, fear not for there is always hope in God’s Word.
PRESTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Preston to advertise for bids for Circle Heights Drive Project

City Engineer Brett Grabau presented plans and specifications for the Circle Heights Drive Improvement project at the Preston City Council’s June 20 meeting. Grabau introduced a tentative project schedule. Plans and specifications and the authorization to advertise for bids were both approved. As the project will cost more than...
PRESTON, MN
Fillmore County Journal

R-P begins discussion on school safety

R-P Chairman Chris Grindland introduced a discussion on school safety at the Rushford-Peterson School Board meeting on June 22. Referring to the recent tragic school shootings, Grindland felt it was time to start a discussion of how to improve school safety. Grindland distributed copies of a state statute as he...
PETERSON, MN

