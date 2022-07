Oranda Carmona (Folstad) Sinclair, age 95, of Spring Grove, and formerly of Mabel, Minn., passed away June 29, 2022, at Green Lea Manor in Mabel. She was born March 5, 1927 to Elmer and Martha (Overby) Brown, at the home of her grandparents Anton and Christine Brown, in Mabel, Minn.

