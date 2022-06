David Whitmon had a grand reunion with many of his velonaut friends on the Island last week. You might have seen these beautiful machines on our roads. Same time, next year!. As far as interesting vehicles go, I am happy to announce the HillCar is here! Gretchen Baer has traveled from Bisbee, Ariz., to spend the summer with Mom Jacqueline Baer at the family home in our town. Gretchen had the HillCar trucked here from Arizona. Stay tuned for more exquisite artwork from this family of artists. I hear they will bead the HillCar.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO