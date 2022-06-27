ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 die as Russian missiles hit city mall in central Ukraine

By Aliaksandr Kudrytski Bloomberg News (TNS)
 2 days ago

Russian missiles hit a shopping center in a central Ukrainian city, killing at least 10 people and injuring 50 as attacks on civilian targets get closer to the heart of the country.

More than 1,000 people were at the mall at the time of the attack on Kremenchuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Facebook on Monday.

At least 21 people were taken to hospital, six of whom were seriously injured, regional governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram. The missiles were launched from long-range bombers flying over Russia’s Kursk region, Ukrainian air force command said on Facebook.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described the assault as an act of a terrorist state, while US Ambassador in Kyiv Bridget Brink condemned the attack.

Russian forces stepped up missile attacks over the past days, hitting various locations across the country, including the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv Monday evening as Vladimir Putin’s troops try to score a local victory by closing in on Lysychansk. That’s the only city in eastern Luhansk area still under Kyiv’s control.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Russia
