Iowa Man Bites Police Officer While Being Arrested
Resisting arrest is never a great idea. If you already broke a law and are being arrested for it, adding another charge to the tally is not going to help. An Iowa was...973kkrc.com
Resisting arrest is never a great idea. If you already broke a law and are being arrested for it, adding another charge to the tally is not going to help. An Iowa was...973kkrc.com
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0