The 4th of July holiday weekend is coming up this weekend and the city of Lake Charles has announced that they will be closed on Monday, July 4th. This means that the Department of Public Works, and other City Departments, including Lake Charles City Hall, will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the holiday but will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

