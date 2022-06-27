Frances Winpenny

Jean Fontes, 73, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in St. Petersburg, FL. Jean, born in Providence, RI, moved to Highland Beach, Warwick, RI, before settling in Florida in 1990. She was the daughter of the late George A. Valley and the late Gladys E. (Corbin) Valley and sister of Joan Greene, Joyce Murray, George Valley Jr, Janet Parente, Judy Valley, Michal Valley, Joseph Valley, and James Valley. Jean was the beloved mother of James E. Wallentin (Janet), Joseph Fontes III (Dawn), and Nicolas Fontes. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Wallentin and her brother, Ronald Valley. Jean was also the caretaker of Ronnie Valley for twenty years. Jean was the adoring grandmother of Jordan Noel, Joshua Wallentin, and Gavin Zahorak, as well as the loving great grandmother of Joshua Wallentin. Jean also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Jean received her GED in 1987 and her CNA certificate in FL. She then went on to complete many other services.

WARWICK, RI ・ 14 HOURS AGO