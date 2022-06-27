ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Frances Winpenny

warwickonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances Owen (Abbott) Winpenny, 95, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bedford County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Mamie A. (Owen) Abbott. She was the...

warwickonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warwickonline.com

Marguerite P. Burns

Marguerite P. (Deignan) Burns, age 95, of Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was the wife of the late Francis R. Burns. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Francis J. and Elizabeth (Mullen) Deignan, she lived in Warwick since 1948. Mrs. Burns was employed as...
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Jean Fontes

Jean Fontes, 73, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in St. Petersburg, FL. Jean, born in Providence, RI, moved to Highland Beach, Warwick, RI, before settling in Florida in 1990. She was the daughter of the late George A. Valley and the late Gladys E. (Corbin) Valley and sister of Joan Greene, Joyce Murray, George Valley Jr, Janet Parente, Judy Valley, Michal Valley, Joseph Valley, and James Valley. Jean was the beloved mother of James E. Wallentin (Janet), Joseph Fontes III (Dawn), and Nicolas Fontes. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Wallentin and her brother, Ronald Valley. Jean was also the caretaker of Ronnie Valley for twenty years. Jean was the adoring grandmother of Jordan Noel, Joshua Wallentin, and Gavin Zahorak, as well as the loving great grandmother of Joshua Wallentin. Jean also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Jean received her GED in 1987 and her CNA certificate in FL. She then went on to complete many other services.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Priscilla A. McCarthy

Priscilla A. “Pat” (Kenny) McCarthy, age 100, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at home. The wife of the late Francis J. McCarthy, she was the devoted mother of Patricia E. Lyons and Kathleen A. McCarthy of Warwick; and the grandmother of O. Stephen Lyons, also of Warwick. She was the sister of the late William H. Kenny.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Ernest E. Parker Jr.

Ernest E. Parker Jr., 63, of Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Fatima Hospital, Providence, RI. Born on April 14, 1959, in Warwick, RI, he was the husband of the late Janet Parker and the son of the late Ernest E. Sr. and Louise (Lowell) Parker.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy