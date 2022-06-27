ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford receives $101M incentive package to expand in Michigan

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have approved a $101 million package as they try to encourage large companies to invest and...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Missouri lawmaker convicted in medical clinics fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker has been convicted in a fraud scheme involving her medical practice in southwest Missouri. Tricia Derges, a Nixa Republican, was convicted Tuesday of 22 federal counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators. Federal prosecutors argued during her two week trial that Derges, an assistant physician, lied about providing stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. Her attorney, Al Watkins, contended Derges was targeted by prosecutors because she helped underserved populations at her clinics. The state GOP party refused to allow Derges to run for re-election as a Republican this fall.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a law enacting a photo identification requirement for voters in advance of the November election. The photo ID requirement will take effect Aug. 28, meaning it won’t be in place for the Aug. 2 primaries. It’s part of a broader elections bill that also will allow two weeks of in-person absentee voting without needing to provide a reason why voters can’t cast ballots on Election Day. The photo ID requirement has long been backed by Republicans while Democrats led a push for the early voting provision. The Missouri law comes as numerous other states also have been either tightening or relaxing their voting requirements.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

NTSB investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are in Missouri trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak’s Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago Monday afternoon when it struck a dump truck and derailed at the crossing near Mendon. It isn’t yet clear how many people were hurt but hospitals near the accident scene in western Missouri reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision derailed seven cars. The truck was broken into pieces.
MENDON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
abc17news.com

NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the speed limit is 90 mph at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri. The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph when it began blowing its horn about a quarter mile from the collision site. The early investigation found no concerns with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking hotter temperatures through Friday, weekend storm chances

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the mid-60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. EXTENDED: Temperatures have started to increase as high pressure slowly retreats to our east, bringing in southeasterly winds this afternoon. We continue to be comfortable with dew points near 60 through Thursday, but low level winds from the southwest just above the surface will increase moisture across the region starting Friday, bringing dew points back up to near 70. With highs in the mid-90s, the increase in humidity will send the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100. The humidity sticks around into the weekend, but we'll also be tracking a slow moving cold front that will bring showers and storms to the area starting Friday afternoon. The front is expected to stall across Mid-Missouri through Saturday, bringing clouds and storms through much of Saturday. This will keep temperatures in the mid-80s to start the weekend. On Sunday, the front slides south, limiting rain chances a bit. Sunday night into Monday, the boundary lifts back north as a warm front, reinforcing the humid air and bringing temperatures into the low 90s for the 4th of July. While a storm or two can't be ruled out, the better chances will be to our north. Heat index values on Monday could get to near 100 degrees, and the evening is expected to be dry for fireworks. Next week, upper high pressure builds over the Midwest, keeping above average temperatures and humidity in place for much of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy