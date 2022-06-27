Ford receives $101M incentive package to expand in Michigan

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the mid-60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. EXTENDED: Temperatures have started to increase as high pressure slowly retreats to our east, bringing in southeasterly winds this afternoon. We continue to be comfortable with dew points near 60 through Thursday, but low level winds from the southwest just above the surface will increase moisture across the region starting Friday, bringing dew points back up to near 70. With highs in the mid-90s, the increase in humidity will send the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100. The humidity sticks around into the weekend, but we'll also be tracking a slow moving cold front that will bring showers and storms to the area starting Friday afternoon. The front is expected to stall across Mid-Missouri through Saturday, bringing clouds and storms through much of Saturday. This will keep temperatures in the mid-80s to start the weekend. On Sunday, the front slides south, limiting rain chances a bit. Sunday night into Monday, the boundary lifts back north as a warm front, reinforcing the humid air and bringing temperatures into the low 90s for the 4th of July. While a storm or two can't be ruled out, the better chances will be to our north. Heat index values on Monday could get to near 100 degrees, and the evening is expected to be dry for fireworks. Next week, upper high pressure builds over the Midwest, keeping above average temperatures and humidity in place for much of the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO