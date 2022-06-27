ECU baseball: Agnos named to two All-American teams

End-of-season awards continue to pour in for East Carolina’s Zach Agnos.

The Pirates’ sophomore was named a second-team All-American as a utility player by Baseball America on Monday. This was Agnos’ second All-American selection after being named a second-team utility player on June 24 by D1Baseball.

Agnos is joined by ECU teammates Jake Kuchmaner (Senior CLASS Award/second-team) and Carter Spivey (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association/second-team; Collegiate Baseball/third-team) in earning All-American honors.

Agnos was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games this past season and turned in productive performances on the mound and at the plate, while posting a .981 fielding percentage as a shortstop.

He helped ECU to a 46-21 record and his production all over the field helped the Pirates earn a No. 8 national seed in the postseason, which led to hosting the Greenville Super Regional for the first time on campus.

Agnos batted .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs. He was tied for the team lead in hits (88) and doubles (15), while adding 42 RBIs and 56 runs scored.

From the beginning of American Athletic Conference play, Agnos reached base safely in 25 consecutive games from April 1 to May 15.

ECU coach Cliff Godwin also used Agnos as a reliever in high-leverage situations, routinely sending the shortstop to the mound with runners on base in late innings. Agnos allowed six earned runs and 11 hits over 23.1 innings and posted a team-best 2.31 earned run average.

He struck out 19 batters and walked six, and held opposing batters to a .151 average. Agnos earned wins against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and May 24), while picking up saves against Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10) in the first game of the Greenville Super Regional.

Agnos, who was selected as a 2022 Collegiate National Team roster invitee from USA Baseball, is scheduled to report to training camp later this week in Cary.