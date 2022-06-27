ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Singer Junior winner announced as Rihana and Neha walk with runner-up

By Niamh Colclough
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Singer Junior season 8 came to an end on Sunday, 26 June and we finally got to see who won the competition. The show started with 20 contestants and five finalists made it to the finale, but only one could take the grand prize. Reality Titbit has the...

Lily Meola's Daydream had Heidi Klum in tears and fans hitting 'download'

America’s Got Talent is in full swing in 2022 and judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have got their work cut out when it comes to deciding who goes through and who goes home in this year’s competition. AGT is onto its 17th season but the talented contestants are showing no signs of slowing down.
MUSIC
Small Teen Bigger World's Jasmine Burkitt dies aged 28 as fiancé 'devastated'

Former Small Teen Bigger World star Jasmine Burkitt has passed away at the age of 28, her ‘devastated’ fiancé Lewis Burke has said. Jasmine Emily Wakefield Burkitt first shot to fame after appearing in the BBC four-part documentary series of Small Teen, Bigger World back in 2011. As per The Sun, Jazz was bullied since the age of 13 as she was born with dwarfism.
CELEBRITIES
Emma Hernan 'surrenders to the vibes' as she meets up with Chrishell

Taking a deserved break from selling sunsets, co-stars Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause are the definitions of best friend goals. The two posed together as they are spent quality time together with Emma’s ‘new summer motto’. Days after the confirmation of Netflix’s Selling Sunset being renewed for...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Shankar Mahadevan
North reaching new adrenalin-fuelled heights on Kim’s camping trip

We all know the Kardashians do the best birthday parties for their kids and Kim’s latest wilderness retreat for North’s ninth was nothing short of spectacular. The businesswoman and mom of four set up – for North and a handful of her lucky friends – their very own “Camp North”.
CELEBRITIES
The Family Chantel's Nicole Jimeno has the brains to match her beauty

You may recognise Nicole Jimeno from 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel, but there’s some things you don’t know about the reality TV star…. The Family Chantel are currently airing their fourth season on TLC, where viewers can watch the latest drama from the family from the comfort of their homes.
CELEBRITIES
RuPaul's Drag Race team up with The Trevor Project

RuPaul’s Drag Race have collaborated with The Trevor Project on numerous occasions, as they are one that is close to home for them. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is currently airing on VH1 for their seventh season. The hit show showcases the best of the best in the drag community.
CELEBRITIES
Logan Palmer is ready to give The Bachelorette 2022 the perfect shot

Looking to win the heart of either Gabby or Rachel is videographer Logan Palmer, but will he receive a rose?. Season 19 of The Bachelorette is slowly creeping up on us – which will be bringing us double the drama, and double the love with two bachelorettes ready to find the one.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Hannah Miley on life after retiring from professional swimming

Hannah Miley is throwing herself into a new pet project after her medal-strewn swimming career. The 32-year-old former Commonwealth, world and European champion retired seven months ago and is enjoying the freedom of not having to get up at "silly o'clock" every morning for punishing training sessions in the pool.
PETS
Inside Heather Young's romantic trip with hubby Tarek that screams 'perfection'

Selling Sunset’s Heather has jet-setted across the globe for a romantic vacation with husband Tarek in Greece. The real estate star has been sharing photos inside of her trip with fans and admitted it’s ‘perfection’. Sure to make her fans jealous, the TV star had been gearing up for the amazing trip in the weekend beforehand as she counted down the days.
CELEBRITIES
Snowflake Mountain: Where are the cast now?

Netflix reality show Snowflake Mountain saw ten youngsters attempt to survive in the wilderness in the hopes of learning how to stand on their own feet with no internet, home comforts or parents to look after them. Labelled by fans as incredibly “inspiring and captivating”, the reality TV show has...
TV SERIES
Carl Lariviere's knee is 'made of steel' after injury on Snowflake Mountain

Snowflake Mountain is a new series to Netflix in 2022. The Netflix show dropped on June 22nd and sees a group of young people – AKA The Snowflakes – duped into going on a survival retreat without running water or wi-fi. The Snowflakes’ parents have sent them away with the hopes that they’ll return as fully functioning adults.
CELEBRITIES
Kim and Barry Plath announce a shocking split despite years of TLC

Kim and Barry Plath are parents to ten children, some who have moved away from home and other little ones which still live at their home farm. However, the Welcome to Plathville stars have now announced a split. Their marriage appeared to be on the rocks on the TLC reality...
CELEBRITIES
Kevin and Kane's friendship was ruined for two months after Bling Empire fight

Bling Empire’s Kane Lim and Kevin Kreider have left fans of the show concerned about the future of their friendship following their huge blowout in season 2. However, they recently revealed where they stand with each other now and also opened up about just how much the fight affected their friendship – so much so they didn’t speak for months!
TV SERIES
The Independent

Britain’s Ryan Peniston reels off straight-sets win on Wimbledon debut

British wild card Ryan Peniston enjoyed a dream Wimbledon debut with a straight-sets victory over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.The 26-year-old from Southend, having a breakthrough summer after reaching the quarter-finals at Nottingham, Queen’s and Eastbourne, won 6-4 6-3 6-2 on a packed Court 12.The British number six will face American Steve Johnson, ranked 93 in the world, in round two after 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired from their match with a groin injury.Peniston, who overcame a rare cancer as a baby, defeated French Open finalist Casper Ruud at Queen’s in a stand-out win earlier this month and appears to have brought that form to SW19.An impressive defensive performance saw the left-hander register just 18 unforced errors to Laaksonen’s 44, while he secured six service breaks including one in the opening game.The players exchanged breaks early in the third set before Peniston wrapped up victory with a further two breaks, punching the air in delight after a maiden grand slam win. Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
TENNIS
Bachelorette's Cam Ayala undergoes leg amputation after incurable condition

Former Bachelorette star Cam Ayala underwent leg amputation surgery and shared an update with fans over his condition. The Texas native first appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, where he was after interior designer Hannah Brown. He has been living with this lymphedema since he was 12 years old, but few knew his story.
CELEBRITIES
The Snowflake Mountain winner's IG following almost tripled and she won $50,000

Snowflake Mountain dropped on Netflix on June 22nd and brought with it a load of young people – AKA the ‘Snowflakes’ – that we never knew we needed in our lives. From Liam to Carl, Deandra to Devon, there were many characters to get to know on the series but only one of them could be crowned the Snowflake Mountain winner and bag themselves the $50,000 prize.
TV & VIDEOS

