TX DA’s Take Different Stances On Roe Repeal

(AP) — A jury of seven men and five women has been tentatively chosen to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack. The selection of a dozen jurors on Tuesday for Cruz’s penalty trial capped a nearly three-month selection process that began with 1,800 candidates in April. The jury will decide whether Cruz receives the death sentence or life without parole for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to those murders and 17 counts of attempted murder —so jurors will only decide his punishment.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO