Texas State

6/27 – Britt’s “Here Comes The Rain” Monday Afternoon Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Upper level low-pressure over the north central Gulf of Mexico will continue to drift slowly westward over the next few days, with blocking pattern finally breaking down. Air-mass is going to remain pretty saturated over the next 3-5 days. If there`s going to...

www.wxxv25.com

wxxv25.com

6/28 – Rob Martin’s “Showers Get More Widespread” Tuesday Night Forecast

George and Stone counties again received the heaviest showers today. Spotty downpours popped up again, an increasing trend as we head through the week. Broad low pressure over the western gulf combined with high pressure over the southeast will continue that moist flow off the gulf. This, combined with a diffuse, stalled front over the area will be a daily trigger mechanism for afternoon/evening downpours. We’re down about 8 inches in rainfall for the calendar year, so we can certainly use this rain.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

6/29 – Rob Knight’s “Wet Pattern Ahead” Afternoon Forecast

At the surface, a nearly stationary frontal boundary remains just to the northwest of our area. To the north of that boundary, high pressure extended from New England to Oklahoma with a drier air mass. Locally, onshore flow will push isolated showers and thunderstorms onshore this morning from the sounds between Slidell and Pascagoula, where they are quickly dissipating. The western Gulf of Mexico disturbance will gradually move onshore along the middle or upper Texas coast over the next 36 to 48 hours, then lift slowly northward. While there doesn’t appear to be large scale forcing mechanisms to focus t-storm development, there’ll be plenty of moisture, instability and differential heating available for t-storms development during the day especially during maximum heating. That’ll be late morning or early afternoon through early evening over land, and late night (nocturnal) over marine areas. This will be the case through Friday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

6/27 – Night Rob’s “Some Needed Rain” Monday Evening Forecast

We’re finally going to get some much-needed rain around here. On top of that we’re done with heat advisories for a while as temperatures return to more-typical June numbers. A stalled front over the area will act as a trigger mechanism for showers and t-storms all week long. An area of low pressure along the front in northern Gulf of Mexico will continue to drift slowly westward over the next few days, with blocking pattern finally breaking down. This low has a small chance (20%) of tropical development as it drifts toward the Texas coast later in the week, with no impacts here. The air will remain quite humid and saturated through the work week. The pattern will be t-storm threat each day, increasing late morning, dissipating by mid-evening.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
wxxv25.com

6/28 – Rob Knight’s “Lower Temps, Higher Rain Chances” Tuesday Morning Forecast

High-pressure is currently over the Rockies, with low-pressure along the Atlantic Coast. The area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico appears to be centered south of Lake Charles. A frontal boundary extends from near Atlanta to Birmingham to Lake Charles. This boundary separates moist air with dew points in the lower and middle 70s to the south from drier air with dew points near 60 to the north.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wxxv25.com

6/27 – Rob Martin’s “Shower Activity Increases” Monday Night Forecast

Spotty, heavy showers popped up again Monday afternoon, and we’re expecting increased coverage as we head through the week. On top of that we’re done with heat advisories for a while as temperatures return to more-typical early-summer numbers. A stalled front over the area will act as a trigger mechanism for showers and t-storms all week long. An area of low pressure along the front in northern Gulf of Mexico will continue to drift slowly westward over the next few days, with the blocking pattern finally breaking down. This low has a small chance (20%) of tropical development as it drifts toward the Texas coast later in the week, with no impacts here. The air will remain quite humid and saturated through the work week. The pattern will be t-storm threat each day, increasing late morning, dissipating by mid-evening.
TEXAS STATE
wxxv25.com

Infrastructure top priority for Mississippi mayors

Mississippi will receive $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds, $1.8 billion for the state and $900 million for local governments. How to access and plan for those dollars to improve infrastructure in cities, towns, and villages in Mississippi is the focus of over 3,000 mayors and city leaders at the annual conference of the Mississippi Municipal League.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Municipal League Conference in Biloxi

The 92nd Mississippi Municipal League annual conference is taking place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center. Representatives from almost every city in the state have converged on the Coast for work sessions this week. It’s an annual event to exchange information and recognize progress on existing programs. Today,...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Palazzo and Ezell face off in primary election runoff

We are just one day away from that hotly contested Republican primary election runoff for Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District. Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo will appear on the ballot alongside Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. In the first round of voting on June 7th, Palazzo received just under 32 percent...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop opens in D’Iberville

There’s a new sub spot in town. A now open sign hangs in front of Jersey Mike’s in the D’Iberville Promenade. Also hanging in their windows are signs of hope for those battling breast cancer. They’re not only well known for their fresh sliced/ fresh grilled subs, but also their work with local charities.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

Local artists place in Wildlife and Fisheries Youth Art Contest

Two young Coast artists took home honors this week in the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Youth Art Contest. Bella Tran of St. Martin Gifted Center won the 5 to 7 age division for the ‘Shiny Sea Turtle.’ Hendrix Gillies, also of the St. Martin Gifted Center, took third place for his art entitled ‘Best Buds (wink, wink).’
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Local organizations raising awareness for organ donations

Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency and Singing River Health System partnered to host a presentation to Jeune Esprit Service and Social Club on the importance of organ donations. Currently, there are over 100,000 people on the waiting list for a life-saving transplant. One organ donor can save eight lives and can...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

