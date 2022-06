Late on a Thursday afternoon in Big Canoe a tiny, persistent cry emanated from under the porch stairs at a home on Ahaluna Place. Upon investigating, the homeowners discovered a days-old kitten. They contacted BCAR and brought the little orphan to Maggie’s House. These kind folks returned to their home and searched for a mother cat and littermates, but none were found. The baby was bottle-fed while we searched for a foster. Tiny orphan kittens must be fed every two hours, no small task for humans who require uninterrupted sleep. We contacted Big Canoe residents who had visited the shelter two weeks earlier and told us they liked to bottle-feed rescue kittens. One call and they came immediately to take the little guy home for an overnight.

BIG CANOE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO