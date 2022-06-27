Artist Gallery

This July, the Hiking Club will stay closer to home as we return to the Cartecay River Loop Trail off Highway 52, near Ellijay. This trail is part of the larger Rich Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Thus, our hikers will carry a hunting or fishing license from Georgia Department of Natural Resources. For more information on licenses, go to georgiawildlife.com/licenses-permits-passes. Licenses are inexpensive with lifetime licenses available to seniors. One recommendation is to add the Outdoors GA app to your phone, which allows easy access to your license as well as simple renewal options. Monies for your license support wildlife management programs in our state.

ELLIJAY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO