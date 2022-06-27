ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Canoe, GA

Artist Gallery

smokesignalsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Canoe Artists Club meets most first Thursdays of the month at 10 a.m. in the...

smokesignalsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smokesignalsnews.com

Mountain Gardening: Gardens in the woods

Many who attended the two garden tour events this year in Big Canoe are aware of the space potential of a garden in our woods. Whether your goal is a simple, small entry garden, a more extensive garden with major topography adjustments, or something in between, creative gardeners abound in Big Canoe. Examples of their achievements can inspire a project.
BIG CANOE, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Big Canoe Hiking Club returns to Cartecay River

This July, the Hiking Club will stay closer to home as we return to the Cartecay River Loop Trail off Highway 52, near Ellijay. This trail is part of the larger Rich Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Thus, our hikers will carry a hunting or fishing license from Georgia Department of Natural Resources. For more information on licenses, go to georgiawildlife.com/licenses-permits-passes. Licenses are inexpensive with lifetime licenses available to seniors. One recommendation is to add the Outdoors GA app to your phone, which allows easy access to your license as well as simple renewal options. Monies for your license support wildlife management programs in our state.
ELLIJAY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy