AmSkills has been awarded three separate grants totaling $412,000, to be used for the following programs:. • United Way Suncoast Community Investment Grant – $383,000 over a 3-year period – To be used to establish an AmSkills Neighborhood Training Center in the Lealman community of Pinellas County. Lealman is an economically disadvantaged community with a large minority population. AmSkills has conducted numerous Career Discovery Bootcamps in this area with great success. By establishing a permanent satellite location to house a secondary AmSkills training center, AmSkills will be able to help even more residents find careers in the manufacturing industry and help existing employees increase their hands-on skills.

LEALMAN, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO