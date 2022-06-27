ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOZ1t_0gNaylHp00

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying they would pause their series of meetings.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested on multiple warrants in Clovis SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a SWAT-involved standoff from Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Hickory Street. According to police, detectives and officers were assisting the Region 5 Drug Task Force in an effort to find 30-year-old Patrick Burgess, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. […]
CLOVIS, NM
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting at Amazon Delivery Station, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of planning a mass shooting. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio Police Department. At 10:34 a.m. on June 27, police responded to the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo announces Fourth of July schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced on Thursday the Fourth of July holiday schedule. The city released a list of business schedules and times for the holiday weekend: City Hall: Closed on Monday, July 4; Amarillo City Transit: Closed on Monday, July 4; Amarillo Public Library System: Normal hours of operation on […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after alleged robbery, U-Haul chased across several East Texas counties

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were accused of robbing a fireworks stand in Cherokee County Tuesday night. They were arrested after leading authorities on a car chase from Rusk to Houston County. Leon Zion Washington, 22 of Ruskin, Florida, and Kevin Bert Anderson, 27, of Tampa, Florida drove to a fireworks stand north […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lake Meredith officials announce maintenance at Spring Canyon, Cedar Canyon

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Lake Meredith National Recreational Area announced Wednesday that officials will be conducting maintenance at both the Spring Canyon recreation area as well as the Cedar Canyon site. According to a news release from the Lake Meredith National Recreational Area, officials said this will cause both sites to experience […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy