This West End Airbnb Is the Perfect Summer Staycation

Cities like Austin and Portland might be known for keepin’ it weird, but the Queen City also embraces its quirky side. (If chili on spaghetti isn’t weird, I don’t know what is.) There’s perhaps no local spot more wholly, wonderfully weird than Northside, the delightfully iconoclastic home to vegan restaurants, vintage stores, a classic record shop, art galleries, and some of the city’s most unique small businesses. But more than just an effortlessly cool neighborhood, Northside is the sum of all its parts: the people, the community, and an indefatigable spirit—and nothing captures that spirit better than its annual Fourth of July soiree, which includes the Rock N’ Roll Carnival July 2–3 and the parade on July 4.
Comments / 0