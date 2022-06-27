ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

This West End Airbnb Is the Perfect Summer Staycation

By Sarah M. Mullins
cincinnatimagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home in West End isn’t for sale—but it’s one of the most luxe Airbnb’s we’ve seen in the Queen City. With its elegantly appointed interior, you’ll feel like you’re staying at a swanky hotel—but you’ve got the whole place to...

www.cincinnatimagazine.com

cincinnatimagazine.com

Northside Is Back to Keeping the Fourth of July Weird

Cities like Austin and Portland might be known for keepin’ it weird, but the Queen City also embraces its quirky side. (If chili on spaghetti isn’t weird, I don’t know what is.) There’s perhaps no local spot more wholly, wonderfully weird than Northside, the delightfully iconoclastic home to vegan restaurants, vintage stores, a classic record shop, art galleries, and some of the city’s most unique small businesses. But more than just an effortlessly cool neighborhood, Northside is the sum of all its parts: the people, the community, and an indefatigable spirit—and nothing captures that spirit better than its annual Fourth of July soiree, which includes the Rock N’ Roll Carnival July 2–3 and the parade on July 4.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Try These Nine Restaurants With Outdoor Seating This Summer

In the summer, few things are better than dining al fresco. Whether you’re meeting friends for a cocktail or grabbing lunch after a day kayaking on the water, there’s a spot for everyone to try on the Great Miami Riverway. Take a mini road trip this summer to hit all the fun spots. Here are some of the most popular spots in each town along the river.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 1-3)

Jane Austen: Fashion and Sensibility Exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art. The Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility exhibit, a special exhibition that features costumes worn by Hollywood celebrities in film and television adaptations of Austen's novel, will continue at the Taft Museum this weekend. The collection of "meticulously tailored ensembles will transport audiences to the Regency era through ball gowns, wedding dresses, day dresses, hats, jackets, waistcoats, riding habits, and other middle- and upper-class clothing," according to the museum. Through Sept. 4. Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Info: taftmuseum.org. Read CityBeat’s in-depth profile of the exhibit. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Build-your-own boozy slushie bar opens at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A build-your-own boozy slushie bar is now open along Cincinnati's riverfront. The Frost Factory is now open at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. The bar offers a variety of flavors like Watermelon Frose, Blueberry Mojito, Red Sangria and Mermaid Mule. Customers can choose their flavor and add...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 30–July 4

Skate across Court Street Plaza, rock out in Hoffner Park, see dramatic colors at the Krohn Conservatory, find beautiful antiques at a giant monthly market, and party at The Littlefield’s birthday bash this weekend. If you’re looking for fireworks, parades, and other traditional July 4th celebrations, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash family-run car shop celebrates 80 years in business

BLUE ASH, Ohio — There aren’t many businesses that can say they’ve been around since Franklin Roosevelt was president, but one business in Blue Ash has been around for 80 years. “Congratulations to your legacy and the fact that these wonderful people that have been able to...
BLUE ASH, OH
thexunewswire.com

4022 Paxton Ave C

2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath in 4 family building. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, dishwasher, eat-in area off of kitchen, laundry, garage space (optional), heat included. Walking distance to Oakley Aquatic Center and Hyde Park Plaza. Easy access to highway and just minutes to downtown. No Pets. No Smoking. We are not authorized to participate in housing programs or vouchers. Please contact for personal walk through, additional information and applications.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Full Steam Ahead for This Walworth Junction Home

To call it “Walworth Junction” is to put an unassuming name on a neighborhood that is, by its nature, pretty assuming. The name is actually a nod to the land’s history. In its past life, this was Pendleton Yard, a riverside switch station that was a crucial railroad junction connecting Cincinnati cargo and passengers to the rest of the U.S.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

550 Rose Hill Ave Unit 1

1st floor unit of two-family brick house. This unit has 1,300 sqft of living space which includes two bedrooms and one full bath. Harwood floors in bedrooms, living room and dining room. Ceiling fans in bedrooms, dining room and kitchen. Front and back door entry. The home is also monitored by ADT security cameras.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Mobile roller rink returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI — A mobile roller skating rink is returning to downtown Cincinnati this weekend. The Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink will pop up at Court Street Plaza for the Fourth of July weekend. The rink will host some events for skaters including a family fun day, Lando’s Old School...
CINCINNATI, OH
Magic 95.5

Independence Mix Show Powered By Cincinnati Music Festival

Check out your favorite Magic DJs as they provide the soundtrack for your holiday! The Independence Mix is powered by The Cincinnati Music Festival. Get tickets today: https://www.cincymusicfestival.com/   FRIDAY JULY 1ST: 7pm-9pm – DJ RICH NYCE 9PM-12AM – HAZMAT 12-2AM – DOMMY STYLES   SATURDAY JULY 2ND: 10AM-12NOON – DJ D-NYCE 12N-1PM – DJ […]
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

4830 Morse St 2

2 Family house; Unit 2 1bdrm on the first door. Quiet residential street, very family-oriented. A front entrance and back door leads to the Patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4830-morse-st-cincinnati-oh-unit-2/926705. Property Id 926705. Location. 4830 Morse St 2, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $900. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/28/2022. Listing...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Where to Go See Fireworks for the Fourth!

2 – 10 p.m.; FREE. Food, drink and fireworks. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with a patriotic parade. At 5 p.m., Tower Park will have live music, food, drinks and the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. 4200 Springdale Road. Colerain Township. 7 p.m.; FREE. 513-385-7500.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Maggiano's offers Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Thursday, June 30, you can eat out and help a good cause. Maggiano's executive chef Karl lenz talks about the dishes available during Eat-a-Dish for Make-a-Wish, the most memorable wishes granted and trying to get to $1 million raised.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hippo birth watch: Cincinnati Zoo on birth watch for baby hippo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is officially on birth watch as they wait for Bibi to give birth to her second baby hippo. Bibi is pregnant and due in mid-August. The zoo announced Friday that according to measurements made during her last ultrasound, her fetus is bigger than Fiona was when she was born.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2839- 2857 Cypress Way

Newly Renovated - Excellent Location in Norwood! Very Close To Rookwood Commons, the Interstates & Norwood Towne Centre. Newly Remodeled Spacious One Bedroom Apartments with Off Street Parking. Heat & Water Paid. Brand new remodel with new appliances! Multiple units are available. Convenient location to Oakley, Rookwood Hyde Park! Easy...
NORWOOD, OH

