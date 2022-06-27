ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The biggest offseason question for the OKC Thunder, per NBA's official website

By Clemente Almanza
 3 days ago
In an official NBA article, Michael C. Wright wrote about the Oklahoma City Thunder and what their biggest question mark is heading into the offseason.

Wright notes that this could be the turning point of the Thunder rebuild after selecting Chet Holmgren at the No. 2 pick.

“Sam Presti keeps asking for patience in building a roster positioned for long-term success. It appears the Thunder are on the precipice after selecting three lottery picks in Chet Holmgren (No. 2), Ousmane Dieng (11) and Jalen Williams (12) to go with a young core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Lu Dort. OKC collected several assets in recent years to arrive here and has missed the playoffs two consecutive years, finishing 24-58 in 2021-22 after putting together 10 postseason berths in 11 seasons. The big money in Gilgeous-Alexander’s deal kicks in this season, and he’s finally got a talented supporting cast to make a serious run at the playoffs. Now is the time.”

While the Thunder clearly got better on Thursday night, the team likely have one more rebuilding season in it before it starts to seriously content again for the playoffs.

