Animals

Get Catty With the Latest Fresh Scoop Podcast on Feline Behavior

By Marc-André
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER/June 18, 2022 – Cat behavior can be both mystifying and frustrating to owners and veterinarians alike. In the latest episode of Morris Animal Foundation’s Fresh Scoop podcast, available now for streaming and download, host Dr. Kelly Diehl, the Foundation’s Senior Director of Science and Communication, interviews Dr. Kristyn Vitale. Dr....

animalwellnessmagazine.com

Is your cat happy?

Your cat trots towards you, chirping a greeting, tail straight up in the air. Later, she sits in a sunny windowsill eagerly watching and chattering at the birds outside. These are all clear signs of a happy cat. But given the somewhat elusive nature of cats, the signs of a contented — or discontented — kitty may sometimes be more subtle. Find out if your own cat is happy, and how you can improve her well-being if she isn’t.
psychologytoday.com

How Visual Illusions Affect Where Cats Choose to Sit

Cats like to sit where they fit; however, research has focused on 3D enclosures. Through a “citizen science” experiment, researchers examined cats’ preferences for sitting in 2D stimuli, including an illusion of a square. Cats are susceptible to certain visual illusions, but we still don't know why...
katzenworld.co.uk

Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 408)

The easiest way to enter is by sending them in via info@katzenworld.co.uk. Or just leave a comment with a link to the post / photo you’d like us to use on this blog post. “Meet Albie” Sent in by Elizabeth via email. “And here are the new kittens...
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
pethelpful.com

Introducing Another Adult Cat or Kitten to Your Cat

Since I adopted Zeus, a mixed-breed puppy from a local shelter, I took an interest in the lives of stray animals and the adoption process. Bringing a new cat into your home can be a stressful process for your family and pets. Cats are famous for being inflexible and resisting changes in their environment. Although most of them enjoy the company of a fellow feline, it takes some time for these animals to feel at ease with sharing their space and resources.
dogstodays.com

Why Do Chihuahuas Bark A Lot?

Chihuahuas are adorable, and they look pretty fancy too. However, a few things to ask, do Chihuahua bark a lot?. First up, Chihuahuas are small and can easily fit into your handbag. Second of all, despite their small size, these little canines are incredibly protective and possessive about the things they love. Lastly, they are known for something unbecoming of their size.
dogstodays.com

4 Interesting Facts about Chihuahua Dog Characters

The Chihuahua is a small and agile dog breed. This dog is known as the smallest dog globally, but it makes it interesting to keep with great charm. Chihuahuas love to be fun and busy playing; they also love to be around people. This little dog will follow its owner...
ANIMALS
CatTime

How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash

Training your feline to tolerate using a leash could be just the ticket for any aspiring adventure cat. Here's a step by step guide. The post How To Train Your Cat To Walk On A Leash appeared first on CatTime.
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
dogstodays.com

The Key to Stopping Your Dogs Excessive Barking

Barking is the dog’s instinctive means of giving a warning and it would be against your interest to discourage it. However, once you have been alerted, your dog should realize that his job is done. So select a word of praise, such as “Good Dog” or “Okay”, or a command such as “quiet”, and give your dog a pat to indicate that he must now be still.
thecheyennepost.com

Petco Love and Black Dog Animal Rescue Encourage Pet Fostering

Nonprofit organizations partner for National Foster a Pet Month to encourage more pet parents to lend a (temporary) hand or home to pets in need during busy summer season. Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.
a-z-animals.com

Why Do Cats Knead?

Cats exhibit several behaviors when they relate to humans. These behaviors include meowing, purring, rubbing their head or sides against you, kneading, etc. You’ve probably caught your feline friend a few times “making biscuits”— pushing their paws in and out against a soft object or their blankets before taking a nap. This behavior is known as kneading.
Phys.org

Life changed for dogs during lockdown

They are loyal companions to thousands of people. Now, research shows the lockdown experience of Britain's favorite dog breed affected their lifestyles and veterinary care. Labradors had similar levels of illness overall but went to the vet less often during the early months of the pandemic, according to a new study.
dogstodays.com

Some Facts about Silky Terrier Pet Dogs

Dogs have always been man’s best friend. Nowadays, however, human-canine relations have been rather strained mainly because of apartment living. Many people today live in condominiums or apartment building where pets aren’t allowed. Because of this, people realize that they either need to get another place or to get one of the robot dogs that many companies are selling today. There is, however, an alternative -many people today are getting “toy” pet dos like silky terriers.
Parade

60 Purrfectly Pawsome Quotes About Cats That Any Feline Fan Will Find Furbulous

Cat or Dog? For generations, households have been split over which animal makes a better pet. For those of us firmly on Team Cat, there is nothing better than a cozy cuddle from our fluffy, meowing friends. Simply put, long-haired, short-haired, tabby or black—cat lovers think our pets are pawsitively awesome. And we’ve got 60 cat quotes that are sure to bring meowsic to your ears.
katzenworld.co.uk

Can Pets Survive on a Meat-free Diet?

Meat-free diets are becoming increasingly mainstream due to rising awareness of the believed health benefits and the positive environmental impact. More than 14% of Brits currently consider themselves as following a plant-based – vegan or vegetarian – daily diet and many are wondering if their pets could also benefit from eating meat-free.
