Movies

An ‘Exciting’ Development Brings Together Young & Restless’ Past and Present

By Curtis Harding
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been plenty of reason to celebrate lately!. We’re pretty sure that most fans will agree that it’s been far too long since we’ve seen Drucilla stirring up trouble on The Young and the Restless. Could you imagine how much “fun” she’d have right now throwing her hat in the ring...

Comments / 8

survivor
3d ago

I wish Y&R would bring her back. Her body was never found and she could have had amnesia for a long time. The writers bring people back from the dead all the time.

Reply
7
Denise AuBuchon
3d ago

Who cares? I lost any respect I had for Victoria Rowell when she tried pulling her black privilege card on Y&R years ago.

Reply(1)
7
Carol Freligh
2d ago

I would love to see Drew back. she is so awesome, miss her on the show. Get her back

Reply
6
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Victoria’s Grand Plan May Leave [Spoiler] Reeling Along With the Newmans

Bow to the queen: *This* move would certainly qualify as the “statement of a lifetime.”. After cutting ties almost completely with her family — and the family business — Young & Restless’ Victoria is set to make the ‘statement of a lifetime’ when she holds a press conference… presumably about her new venture. She alludes to taking revenge on those who have doubted her, and notes that everyone in the Newman clan has fallen into that category at one point or another. But who else might she have it in for?! We think we have an idea…
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Sharon Case and Castmates Past and Present Cheer On a ‘Dear Friend’: ‘I Just Cannot Believe You Are Retiring’

Young & Restless star enthuses, “I’m so happy that you achieved what you wanted through all these years!”. Young & Restless’ Sharon Newman has dealt with her fair share of doctors over the years, from her bi-polar diagnosis, to baby swaps, a hysterical pregnancy and most recently, a battle with breast cancer. She’s had some good ones and some terrible ones, such as the doctor Adam blackmailed to take her baby, give it to Ashley and tell her that her newborn had died.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Is Young & Restless’ Nick Leaving Genoa City?

We didn’t even want to think about the possibility of Joshua Morrow leaving The Young and the Restless. But when spoilers for next week revealed that Nick will be contemplating a change of scenery, we couldn’t help but get worried. Could the actor be leaving the show, and his character, Genoa City?
TV SERIES
Victoria Rowell
Ella Joyce
Mishael Morgan
Tony Todd
SheKnows

Rey Who? Young & Restless’ Chelsea May Have Just Found a New Married Man to Obsess Over

Has *this* Genoa City husband unwittingly made himself the next object of the designer’s obsession, er, affection?. It’s a foregone conclusion at this point that Young & Restless’ Chelsea had fallen in love with married man Rey Rosales by the time he died. In fact, had they not killed him off, it seems likely there would have been a love triangle situation with the two of them and Sharon — or even a quadrangle — as Nick and Sharon’s family time had come front and center, leaving Rey often feeling like a third wheel.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Quinn Crashes The Wedding!

Quinn crashes Carter and Paris’ wedding in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers and what she says and does could change everything forever!. Although he’s admitted that he’s still in love with Quinn, Carter hastily proposed to Paris, determined to marry her and try to move on with his life. Rushing down the aisle, the couple arranges for a ceremony to be held at Il Giardino and invites everyone who’s willing to support the impromptu union.
TV SERIES
#Catfish Christmas#The Young Restless
Entertainment
Twitter
Movies
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Sinn’ Fans Rejoice: First Look at ‘Steffy’ and ‘Finn’ Together Again

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan are in Monte Carlo!. Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn storyline has been an absolute whirlwind since that shocking episode in which she confronted his birth mother, Sheila, in the alley behind Il Giardino about her role in escorting Brooke off the wagon — she was definitely not reformed as she claimed! The notorious psychopath, unsurprisingly, didn’t take well to being called out — or told that she would never be a part of Finn or Hayes’ lives — and pulled a gun on her daughter-in-law.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Pays Tribute to the Sister Who Fought a Valiant Battle and ‘Came Out Shining’

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress has a message for all of the warriors out there. This past Sunday, June 5, marked National Cancer Survivors Day and The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) sent a very special message to her sister Janine and to all of the cancer survivors out there. “Survivor…” Stafford simply stated then relayed the awesome news that her sister is now nine years cancer free.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
soultracks.com

Fans praying for recovery of Eddie Levert, who misses show with COVID

(June 20, 2022) Fans of The O'Jays are praying for longtime lead singer Eddie Levert, who contracted COVID-19 and was unable to perform with the group at this past weekend's concert in Columbus, Ohio, part of the initial leg of the O'Jays Farewell Tour. Group members Walter Williams and Eric...
COLUMBUS, OH
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Big Oopsie General Hospital Is Making — and Why We’re Totally OK With It

So what if the show is playing two stories of the same kind — as long as they’re both compelling!. By and large, if a soap sets in motion two of the same sort of storyline at the same time, we come down on it like a brick house. We’d call it a whopper of a mistake. But we’re going to give General Hospital a pass for playing two long-lost-daughter plots at the same time — for a very good reason: They’re both pretty damn good.
TV SERIES

