Bears' Darnell Mooney details locker room vibe during 'brutal' 2021 season

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
During the final year of Matt Nagy’s tenure with the Chicago Bears, it became apparent that he wouldn’t be Chicago’s head coach beyond 2021. But there were questions if a move would come mid-season, especially given there were some difficult outings during the 6-11 season.

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney described the locker room vibe last season when the team was continuously losing, and it was just as bad as you’d expect.

“You could definitely feel the energy a lot of guys just having that time like, ‘Let’s just get this over with. It’s getting brutal out here, just continuing losing,'” Mooney told Red Line Radio. “It’s definitely hard to have the mindset going into next week, ‘My god, we just keep losing.'”

At one point, the Bears had two losing streaks of five and three games, including some rough outings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, where Chicago lost to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Mooney was also asked about the infamous Cleveland Browns game in Week 3, where Justin Fields was sacked nine times in one of the Bears’ worst offensive performances in franchise history.

“I’ve never been a part of that situation ever,” Mooney said, acknowledging that it was a rough contest.

That game set the tone for what would be a brutal 2021 season, where both Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace were fired following the regular-season finale.

#Buccaneers#49ers#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Red Line Radio
