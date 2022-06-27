Scenes From Glastonbury 2022

After being canceled twice due to COVID-19, the annual Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts was once again held at Worthy Farm, near Somerset, England. More than 200,000 music fans gathered over the past five days to hear performances by Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Diana Ross, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Megan Thee Stallion, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, and many more. The five-day festival wrapped up last night, and today workers and volunteer cleanup crews are busy tidying the trampled farm grounds. Gathered below are images from this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Festivalgoers enjoy the spectacle of the Arcadia DJ stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 26, 2022, in Glastonbury, England. # Leon Neal / Getty

Attendees walk through the campsite at the Glastonbury Festival on June 23, 2022. # Scott Garfitt / AP

A couple in fancy dress is photographed on day one of the Glastonbury Festival on June 22, 2022. # Dave J Hogan / Getty

Festivalgoers dance and play music at the stone circle during day one of Glastonbury 2022. # Dave J Hogan / Getty

A sunset view of tents, a tower, and a stage at Worthy Farm on June 22, 2022 # Ki Price / Getty

A view of Glastonbury festivalgoers on a hillside, seen after sunset on day one # Dave J Hogan / Getty

A scene from day two of Glastonbury 2022, on June 23, 2022 # Ki Price / Getty

Festivalgoers dance in the Glade Dome on day two of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm. # Dave J Hogan / Getty

People walk through the festival site on Worthy Farm on June 24, 2022. # Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

Lee Kiernan of Idles performs among fans at the Other Stage during day three of Glastonbury 2022. # Jim Dyson / Getty

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant perform on the Pyramid Stage on day three. # Harry Durrant / Getty

Concertgoers cheer as Billie Eilish performs on the Pyramid Stage on June 24, 2022. # Harry Durrant / Getty

Billie Eilish performs on day three of Glastonbury 2022. # Kate Green / Getty for ABA / Getty

The Arcadia spider is illuminated during day three of the Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2022. # Matt Cardy / Getty

Skin from Skunk Anansie performs on the Other Stage on day four of Glastonbury 2022. # Harry Durrant / Getty

Members of the Ukrainian rap band Kalush Orchestra perform onstage at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2022. # Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty

Olivia Rodrigo sings on the Other Stage on June 25, 2022. # Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty

The crowd at the Pyramid Stage watches Paul McCartney perform on day four, June 25, 2022. # Harry Durrant / Getty

Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Bruce Springsteen perform on the Pyramid Stage during day four of the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2022. # Harry Durrant / Getty

Lianne La Havas performs on June 26, 2022. # Scott Garfitt / AP

Festivalgoers watch a performance at Glastonbury 2022. # Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

Lorde performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival, on June 26, 2022. # Jim Dyson / Getty

Glastonbury festivalgoers pass beneath an arch on June 26, 2022. # Dave J Hogan / Getty

Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival. # Jim Dyson / Getty

Revelers dance as Diana Ross headlines the Pyramid Stage on June 26, 2022. # Dylan Martinez / Reuters

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival on Worthy Farm in Somerset, England, on June 26, 2022. # Scott Garfitt / AP

