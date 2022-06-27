Scenes From Glastonbury 2022

After being canceled twice due to COVID-19, the annual Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts was once again held at Worthy Farm, near Somerset, England. More than 200,000 music fans gathered over the past five days to hear performances by Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Diana Ross, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Megan Thee Stallion, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, and many more. The five-day festival wrapped up last night, and today workers and volunteer cleanup crews are busy tidying the trampled farm grounds. Gathered below are images from this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. As more truths about Donald Trump and his attempted coup come out, I fear...
Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation’s largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court’s decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
Diana Ross’ iconic 1980s hit ‘I’m Coming Out’ has been dubbed the song that fans attending Glastonbury Festival want to hear the most. Music News has reported that ‘I’m Coming Out’ has clinched the top spot for songs being added to user-created Glastonbury playlists on Spotify per data gathered by the streaming giant.
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. I am appalled, as so many Americans are, that Donald Trump and his team...
Greek mythology can be helpful when trying to make sense of the climate crisis. The imminent threat of total ecological collapse carries a certain mythological air, with its sweeping scale and embedded warnings against hubris. Hubris, after all, landed us here—that mortal weakness that brings individuals to ruin and topples empires, that fixes in us the delusion that power, once obtained, is permanent. That no man or god or gale-force wind can snatch it away.
I have to admit that I was worried about the January 6 committee hearings. I knew they could change hearts and minds, but I’ve watched a lot of congressional hearings, and they often devolve into partisan grandstanding and bickering. I wrote that the committee could change everything if we let them, largely to urge people to not let the far-right media—and possibly also the mainstream media—bury the findings. Like others, I worried that maybe the committee had waited too long—that in the 18 months since January 6, a powerful narrative had taken hold that former President Donald Trump had gotten away with it and there would be no justice.
A fan attending the Glastonbury festival went viral on social media for bearing a striking resemblance to The Queen.During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience, including one woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses.A Twitter user shared a snippet of the woman, writing: “Lovely to see the Queen enjoying a bit of Robert Plant at Glastonbury.”The Glastonbury festival lasted from Wednesday 22 June until 26 June, with Kendrick Lamar doing the closing performance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
In 1998, outside of Fort Wayne, Indiana, a hydraulic excavator at Buesching’s Peat Moss & Mulch stripped back a layer of peat and struck bone in the underlying marl. Bone is the right word: This bone belonged to a mastodon, and mastodons are still fresh bodies in the dirt, not petrified fossils entombed in the rock. Although they might be popularly imagined living way back with the dinosaurs, the Ice Age megafauna went extinct only moments ago, in staggered waves over human history. The last mammoth, for instance, died after the first pyramids were built. Yet we know little of the lives of these animals with which we shared the planet for hundreds of thousands of years.
Earlier this month, a few days before I packed up my apartment and left Hong Kong, I made my way across the city to Victoria Park. For decades, the city’s residents would gather there in the thousands on the night of June 4 to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, a moment of mass collective remembrance for those killed by Chinese forces in Beijing in 1989 and, though less so, a nod to the formative role that the crackdown played in the development of Hong Kong’s own prodemocracy movement. This year, the once-moving scene was entirely stamped out by the city’s more authoritarian turn.
With headliner Paul McCartney turning 80, heritage acts from Tony Christie to Crowded House on the lineup and tickets costing almost £300, are there any young people left in the throngs who trek to Pilton? We track down voices from the elusive generation Z. Izzy Rowland, 24, Sheffield. What’s...
Sir Paul McCartney, 80, took the stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 25, 2022. During his headlining performance, he honored his good friend Johnny Depp while playing the song “My Valentine.” According to The Daily Mail, Paul projected a black and white video featuring Johnny in the song’s music video while he hummed and strummed to the tune.
Paying pregnant women’s bills was not exactly part of Nathan and Emily Berning’s life plan—until they realized that doing so actually helped dissuade women from getting abortions. One of the first was Atoria Foley, who was living in her car when she found out that she was pregnant. Atoria had scheduled an abortion and the Bernings sprang to action. They flew to Sacramento, California, where she lived, and put her up in a hotel. What Atoria needed—groceries, gas, car payments—they covered, sometimes with their own money. They signed her up for every government benefit they could. When Atoria finally canceled her abortion appointment, the Bernings were elated. Her son, Kiahari, turned 2 years old in March.
I have often made the same observation as Stephanie Phillips about Glastonbury (Why are big festivals like Glastonbury so white?, 20 June), but it’s naive to gloss over the fact that festivals are largely still defined by genre, and that certain genres are more white than others. Traditionally, Glastonbury...
It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
