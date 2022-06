The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today announced that it denied the application of Juul Labs, maker of the Juul e-cigarette, to market its products in America, with the company required to halt all sales within 30 days. The move came after months of pressure on the agency from health charities like the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and members of Congress to do just that. The decision is a devastating blow to the thousands of adults who rely on Juul as a safer alternative to combustible cigarettes. Even more worrisome is the appearance that, when it comes to nicotine, the FDA and the Biden administration are basing decisions on politics rather than evidence about what would be best for public health.

