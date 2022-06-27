ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo library offers new personal and professional development series

By Kate Snyder / The Blade
 3 days ago

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is set to start holding an ongoing series designed to improve personal and professional development.

The series, called Better Toledo, is scheduled to begin July 21 and will take place on the first and third Thursday every month at the main library, 325 N. Michigan St. Jason Kucsma, executive director of the library, said sessions would usually take place between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Classes include Meditation for Wellness with Rachel Wixey, LGBTQ+ Allyship presented by Equality Toledo, Five Practices of Exemplary Leaders with Anna Toney, Confronting Racism presented by Monita Mungo, Emotional Intelligence with Sara Best, Yoga with Gena Collier, and more, library officials said.

The schedule of offerings is posted on the library system’s website at toledolibrary.org/bettertoledo . Sessions are scheduled through the end of the year, Mr. Kucsma said, with plans to keep the program going into next year.

“It’s our plan to run this as long as there’s interest,” he said.

Ms. Wixey, founder of the Wixey Center for Wellness in Maumee, a meditation studio, said the class for the library would focus on wellness, stress response, and self-regulation.

Part of the idea is learning how to deal with both the big things and the little things, she said. And no matter what someone’s baseline emotional state is, she believes the program can be beneficial.

By design, the workshop is for adults, but Ms. Wixey said anyone who is old enough to engage with the course is welcome to participate.

“These practices are for everyone,” she said.

The wellness workshop is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 21 and again on Nov. 3.

Mr. Kucsma said the main library is an easy place to get to with free parking, and he hoped that people would be able to duck out of work to attend a class or even participate in the program as part of their job.

Participants may attend however many classes they want and will receive a certificate of completion after three courses. Individual registrations can be made online or by calling 419-259-5200. Group registrations can be made by calling 419-259-5293.

These types of development programs are sometimes offered by businesses to employees, Mr. Kucsma said.

“This is a way for us to offer that free to the community,” he said.

As the program moves forward, Mr. Kucsma said officials would consider ideas for future courses to be included in the schedule.

“It’s a pretty straightforward program,” he said. “It’s new and we’re pretty excited about it.”

