ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Like Somebody Shot Me’: Rudy Giuliani Has Man Arrested For Slapping Him On The Back And Calling Him A ‘Scumbag’

By Zack Linly
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUjTN_0gNapc5p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPm3N_0gNapc5p00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

E ither Rudy Giuliani is a real-life version of The Simpson’s Monty Burns and he’s so physically fragile the wind could knock the wind out of him, or he’s being dramatic as hell about a simple slap on the back he received from some random guy who called him a “scumbag.”

According to HuffPost , it all happened at a campaign event at the ShopRite store on Staten Island for Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, who is running for mayor of NYC, a position once held by his father, the Batman villain who got run out of Gotham because even the Caped Crusader wasn’t with that stop-and-frisk sh**. (Plus, they already had a Penguin.) It was all caught on video, of course.

Now, again, to be fair, maybe Rudy Giuliani possesses the same amount of strength and durability as the richest man in Springfield. Giuliani wouldn’t bust a grape in a fruit fight because the grape would probably break the termite and white supremacy rot-infested wooden twigs that are his fingers. Giuliani would probably sprain his wrist playing air guitar. He’s a walking exoskeleton who would report you as armed and dangerous if you walked by him with a fly swatter. Remember when he was caught on camera with some kind of brown ooze leaking from his scalp? The wasn’t hair dye — it was his paper mache brain being crushed under the weight of his thin layer of hair follicles. Rudy Giuliani’s insides are just a collection of Mitch McConnell’s extra chins and Donald Trump’s toupee glue backup supply.

Giuliani is weak AF is all I’m saying.

Of course, to hear him tell it, it was him being in “pretty good shape” that saved his life from the back-slap that the video shows caused him zero harm.

“All of the sudden I feel a shot on my back, like somebody shot me. I went forward but luckily I didn’t fall down,” Giuliani said on The Curtis Silwa Show. “Lucky I’m a 78-year-old in pretty good shape because if I wasn’t I’d’ve hit the ground and probably cracked my skull.”

Giuliani’s son also tried to make the slap on the back sound like a whole Rodney King beating.

“Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home,” Andrew said in a statement. “The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks.”

Anyway, the NYPD told Axios the 39-year-old grocery store worker who committed the attack Giuliani claimed “almost knocked me down,” was arrested and will face a second-degree assault charge.

Meanwhile, here’s live footage of Giuliani trying to crush an ant.

Apparently, his white fragility has overtaken his entire body. Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Rudy Giuliani Cites White Nationalist Nick Fuentes To Lie That Antifa Started The Capitol Riots

WTF?: Judges Walk Off Set After Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed As Contestant On ‘The Masked Singer’

Comments / 52

olebc
4d ago

I really can't believe how Rudy is trying to make something out of nothing. He's got to be the world's biggest sissie boy. What a woos

Reply(2)
43
Bo Manley
3d ago

Super market worker had charges reduced to a misdemeanor, and we should set up a GoFundMe page for the supermarket worker for doing us all a favor

Reply(1)
29
David Hedrick Sr.
4d ago

The man had to wash his hands immediately after the slap. he had so much grease and hair coloring all over.

Reply
28
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Rudy Giuliani Is Furious Fox News Isn’t Covering Him Getting Smacked on the Back

Click here to read the full article. Rudy Giuliani had a very tough weekend, and he’s mad Fox News isn’t doing more to let the world know about it. Giuliani claimed on Sunday that he was “assaulted” while in Staten Island supporting his son Andrew Giuliani’s New York gubernatorial campaign. That “assault,” video later revealed, amounted to a clapping the former mayor heartily on the back while verbally criticizing him, but the man was arrested anyway and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. His charges were later downgraded. Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested,...
POLITICS
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Independent

Liz Cheney says ‘apparently inebriated’ Giuliani told Trump to claim victory in Jan 6 hearing

Liz Cheney said that Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was drunk on the night of the 2020 election, prompting the former New York mayor to brand her "hysterical."The Wyoming representative made the comment during an opening statement at the Jan 6 hearing on Monday (13 June).Ms Cheney said that Mr Trump rejected the advice of his campaign advisers - to await the counting of votes - instead following "the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas - who tried to get dirt on Hunter Biden - is given 20 months in prison for making illegal campaign donations after attending court with his wife Svetlana and their newborn baby

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a figure in President Donald Trump's first impeachment investigation, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and eight months in prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes. Parnas, 50, had sought leniency on the grounds that he'd cooperated with the Congressional probe...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Huffpost
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Jordan blasts Jan. 6 testimony he discussed pardon as 'fake news'

A top GOP representative danced around accusations he discussed presidential pardons with Congress after defending claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he never requested a pardon because he didn't do anything wrong. A witness told the Jan. 6 committee last week that Jordan had “discussed” presidential pardons but didn’t testify that he requested one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy