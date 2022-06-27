ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Here are 10 reasons why Corpus Christi is the most promising city in Texas

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI — Right now, the most exciting city in Texas is Corpus Christi. For the same reason that this South Texas metro of 400,000 citizens has been periodically praised over the course of more than 180 years. Because of its future. That is not a back-handed compliment....

TexasHighways

A Caribbean native finds a home away from home in Corpus Christi

I was born and raised in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and I’ve always lived close to the ocean, less than half a mile from Isla Verde Beach and little more than that from Pine Grove Beach. As I grew up, the beach became the place I went when I wanted to think, to spend time with friends, to soak up the sun, and to recharge. It was also a place that made me feel small. The beach was there for a few heartbreaks, a couple of fights, and several other events that taught me about the fleeting nature of happiness and how hard we must fight to hold on to every speck of it we get. The beach was where I realized friendships aren’t forever and life mercilessly pulls people in different directions. The beach was the place I went when I wanted to lounge, plan, read, play hooky, or drink. I was dumb enough to bodyboard some big waves before a few hurricanes despite having no talent for it. I was trying to sell stolen jewelry at the beach the first time someone pointed a gun at me. I was 17 or so and had heard from a friend that selling stolen jewelry was an easy way to make a lot of money. I lasted one day and didn’t make a cent. The beach was a constant presence, and eventually it turned into a second home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Texas Monthly

What Stephen Harrigan’s Late-’80s Reporting Prophesied for Galveston Bay

Editors’ note: As we approach our fiftieth anniversary, in February 2023, we will, every week, highlight an important story from our past and offer some perspective on it. Stephen Harrigan was born in Oklahoma, but he spent the most formative part of his life, he said recently, in Corpus Christi, where he lived between the ages of ten and seventeen. “Those seven years were profound for me, not in terms of learning anything but in terms of absorbing sensations,” he told me. “The power and mystery of the Texas Gulf Coast just sort of leached into my personality and the way I responded to things.”
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Tropical low set to send showers to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, isolated showers and storms are offshore over open water east of South Padre Island and gradually heading toward the coastal areas. What was supposed to be a slam dunk for the valley is turning into a nail-biter as a...
HARLINGEN, TX
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Dog Parks in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is a city in Texas known for its beautiful beaches and large city landscape. While a large city, there are only two dog parks in the area. Living in a big city can be difficult for some dogs, but dog parks are there to provide the much-needed spaces for dogs to play.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

PAPF tournament anglers reel in redfish, trout, more

Erin Johnson of Port Aransas and Julie Norton of Corpus Christi were the grand champions in the 2022 Hook ‘Em and Book ‘Em Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 25. The Port Aransas Police Foundation hosted the tournament to benefit the foundation and the Port Aransas Police Department. All proceeds from the tournament go to the PAPF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Politics
mysoutex.com

Portland couple celebrates 75 years together

For the last 75 years Brookdale Northshore Independent Living facility residents Jack and Muriel Roberson haven’t left each other’s side. But they’ve known each other longer than that. The couple started as neighbors when they were children, growing up in the small town of Allen, Oklahoma, which at the time had a population of just 1,200.
PORTLAND, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Ferries halt due to accident on Harbor Island

The ferry system in Port Aransas temporarily has shut down as a result of a car accident on State Highway 361 on Harbor Island, police said shortly after midnight today (Thursday, June 30). There was no immediate word on when the ferries might start running again, police said. The shut-down...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KWTX

Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

Parts of Central Texas saw some nice rain Monday evening, but overall rain chances will gradually decrease as we head through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be rain-free for the middle of the workweek, other than a few isolated showers. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
TEXAS STATE

