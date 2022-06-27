CAM softball rounding into form ahead of regional tourney

(Anita) CAM softball closes out the regular season Tuesday night at home against Audubon. Tuesday’s contest will be part of a softball/baseball doubleheader in Anita with live video of the game at WesternIowaToday.com and play-by-play on 96.5 FM KSOM.

CAM finished last week strong with wins over West Harrison 12-0 and Glidden-Ralston 7-2. “I think we hit a stretch in the middle where we met some pretty good teams and we realized how to put the ball in play better. I think we are swinging the bat better as a team. pitching is getting here. I think we are in a good place heading into the end of the season.”

CAM coach Larry Hunt has an offense averaging 6.7 runs per game. Meanwhile pitchers, Emma Follmann and Helen Riker have kept the team in position to win games. Riker has a 1.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings. Follmann has an ERA of 3.73 in her 50 2/3 innings in the circle. “When we hit our spots we are pretty good. When we aren’t hitting our spots as well we let them hit some pitches that we’d rather not have in front of them and that’s given up some runs and some hits, but I think we are getting better at that. With the two pitchers we have, I think we’ll be alright going into the tournament.”

Coach Hunt knows the Wheelers will be no slouch. “They are playing some pretty good ball. They play in an outstanding conference that is going to challenge them each night. We are going to have to be ready to play.”

It’s a 5:30 first pitch with pregame coverage on the air at round 5:20 p.m.