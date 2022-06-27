ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NYC, D.C. offering limited monkeypox vaccines

By Shawna Chen
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

New York City and Washington, D.C. have begun offering limited monkeypox vaccines as the nation grapples with how to respond to the disease. Why it matters: The CDC has documented 201 confirmed cases in the U.S. Both...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

NYC to offer COVID medication Paxlovid at mobile testing sites

New York City will begin offering free antiviral medications at mobile testing sites for vulnerable residents who test positive for COVID-19, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday. Why it matters: Mobile testing units will now include a clinician who can prescribe the antiviral medication Paxlovid at no cost for those who are eligible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Diapers are now tax free in Florida and Maryland, amid inflation

Parents and caregivers in Florida and Maryland are getting a tax break on diapers, starting Friday. Why it matters: With inflation at a record 40-year high, the average cost of diapers nationwide has gone up by nearly 22% since 2018, according to NielsenIQ, a data firm that tracks consumer prices, Boston public radio station WBUR reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

COVID-19 cases rise as FDA debates variant-specific vaxes

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios VisualsWhile the graph above looks promising compared to January, Arkansas' coronavirus cases are on the rise again. On Wednesday, 1,332 cases were reported, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. It's the second consecutive daily increase over 1,000.State of play: Arkansas had a total of 10,664 active cases as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. Of those, 664 were in Benton County, and 760 were in Washington County.Zoom out: An FDA panel spent hours Tuesday debating how and whether to update vaccines, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed report.Yes, and: Time is running short to develop a fall game plan, with existing vaccines losing effectiveness against new variants and more than half of Americans still without a booster dose.The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-2 to recommend an Omicron-specific update to COVID-19 booster vaccines expected to roll out within the next few months.Go deeper:​​ COVID vaccine strategy still murky after FDA experts meet
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios Raleigh

North Carolina vying for new ARPA-H headquarters

North Carolina is vying to house the headquarters of a new federal agency that will seek to cure major diseases. Why it matters: The Advanced Research Project Agency for Health, known as ARPA-H, will be the first to focus on breakthrough healthcare and technology innovations — meaning it will be looking for and funding ways to cure cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes and more.The agency is being modeled after the defense research agency, DARPA, and a federal spending bill has set aside $1 billion to launch it. Driving the news: State politicians and economic development officials tell Axios Raleigh they’re working...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
Axios

Climate body blow

The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision in West Virginia v. EPA may not be the worst outcome environmental advocates feared, but it is a major blow to the Biden administration's efforts to reduce the severity of human-caused global warming. In repeatedly questioning the scope of the EPA's authority from Congress and...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

U.S. blocks $1B in Delaware trust tied to Russian oligarch

The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday it's notified the Delaware-based Heritage Trust that it's blocking more than $1 billion in assets linked to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. Why it matters: The U.S. and other governments are intensifying efforts to financially squeeze oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir...
DELAWARE STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado among top 10 friendliest states for LGBTQ-owned businesses

Data: Out Leadership; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsColorado is the 10th-friendliest state for LGBTQ-owned businesses and workers, according to a report published this Pride month.What's happening: Out Leadership's State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index gave Colorado a score of 86.33 — the same tally earned last year.Why it matters: Companies in regions that are openly hostile to LGBTQ+ rights could have trouble attracting employees, especially at a time when there's heightened competition for talent among employers.Inclusive policies that foster diverse workforces can keep Colorado companies competitive. Meanwhile, more conservative states attempt to draw businesses with tax breaks.What they're saying: "LGBTQ-friendly environments are...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Sex Workers#The Washington Post#Bavarian Nordic
Axios

Cuellar to Democrats: "Let me be me"

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a south Texas Democrat who narrowly survived a bruising primary challenge this month, lashed out at AOC and other progressives in an exclusive interview — insisting it's time for his party to "let me be me." Why it matters: Cuellar's nail-biter primary against Jessica Cisneros reflects...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Denver

COVID vaccine rates off to slow start for kids under 5 in Colorado

In the week since Colorado children as young as 6 months became eligible for COVID-19 shots, the share of families obtaining them remains low. By the numbers: Colorado providers have reported administering shots to about 5,500 kids under 5 — about 1.7% of those eligible, according to Colorado health department data obtained by Axios Denver. In Denver, figures hover around 3%, or about 1,100 kids under 5.The big picture: A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 18% of parents with children up to age 5 said they intended to vaccinate them once the shot had a green light,...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Judge to temporarily block Florida's 15-week abortion ban

A judge in Florida on Thursday declared the state's 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional and said he will temporarily block the law, nearly a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: The law, which was signed into law in April, is scheduled to take effect on...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Supreme Court reins in Biden's power on climate change

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed major constraints on the breadth of EPA's authority to limit carbon emissions from power plants. Why it matters: The 6-3 ruling in West Virginia v. EPA will likely make it harder for the Biden administration to meet its climate targets — and may tie the hands of future administrations that want to take aggressive action on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Axios Austin

Activists fear end of Roe means a new threat to LGBTQ+ rights in Texas

Texas civil rights activists are sounding the alarm over what the end of Roe v. Wade could mean for the future of same-sex marriage.State of play: Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion that the U.S. Supreme Court should reconsider Lawrence v. Texas, which legalized the right to same-sex intimacy in 2003, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.Thomas dissented in both of those decisions.Why it matters: Texas lawmakers have never passed a measure to add constitutional and legal protections that would enshrine same-sex marriage into law, a move advocates in other states say would fortify...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Seattle

New office for investigating police is slow to start in Washington state

A new civilian office designed to investigate police uses of deadly force in Washington won't be ready to start its work by July 1 as originally expected.Why it matters: Following the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, Washington's Legislature voted to create a new Office of Independent Investigations to add a layer of accountability and oversight for police.State lawmakers said establishing the independent office was key to ensuring that officers who break the rules face consequences.What's happening: The new agency, which exists within the governor's office, gains the authority to investigate police uses of...
TACOMA, WA
Axios Chicago

Pritzker says Illinois' heart is staying blue

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is annoyed by predictions that the state is going deep red after Tuesday's primaries. Why it matters: Two Trump-backed conservatives emerged victorious — Darren Bailey, who will face Pritzker in November, and Rep. Mary Miller — but the governor sees the rightward shift as a strictly "Republican phenomenon.""That's not where Illinois is and that's not where Illinois ever has been," Pritzker tells Axios."We're a pro-choice state. We're the home state of Barack Obama, the Land of Lincoln, we're the first state to ratify the end of slavery and the beginning of women's suffrage. That's where we...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Denver

A first look at the 2022 election in Colorado: Where Bennet and Polis stand

Data: GSG; Chart: Axios VisualsTop-of-the-ticket Democrats in Colorado are starting the 2022 general election season with a sizable advantage. But ominous signs suggest Republicans could make gains come November. State of play: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet leads his Republican opponent Joe O'Dea, a first-time candidate who won the GOP primary Tuesday, by 12 points, 49% to 37%, according to an early June poll conducted by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic firm. Another 14% remain undecided.The gap is narrower among unaffiliated voters, but swing counties appear to favor Bennet, the poll finds.In the governor's race, Democratic incumbent Jared Polis holds a...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Visitors open wallets for Michigan's national parks

More than 3 million visitors to Michigan's national park lands spent $294 million in 2021. That's more than what visitors spent at national parks, historic sites, historic trails and other units of the National Park Service in Ohio, Illinois and Indiana combined, NPS data shows. By the numbers: Visitors generated...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

The (new) GOP plan to defeat Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly

Republican strategists have discovered a problem: Personal attacks on two of the most vulnerable Democratic senators are falling flat because of their likability. Why it matters: In a broadly unfavorable national environment for Democrats, control of the Senate may rest on a pair of incumbents with two of the most compelling backstories in politics — Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

NC teachers could see a bigger pay bump this year

Teachers could see an average of a 4.2% pay increase in the next year under a new statewide budget plan unveiled by Republican leaders Tuesday. Why it matters: The possibility of that raise comes as teachers face mounting demands. In recent years, they've navigated the pandemic, threats of school shootings and political interference in lesson plans, driving thousands of educators to quit their jobs.
EDUCATION
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
89K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy