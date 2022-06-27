NYC, D.C. offering limited monkeypox vaccines

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios VisualsWhile the graph above looks promising compared to January, Arkansas' coronavirus cases are on the rise again. On Wednesday, 1,332 cases were reported, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. It's the second consecutive daily increase over 1,000.State of play: Arkansas had a total of 10,664 active cases as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. Of those, 664 were in Benton County, and 760 were in Washington County.Zoom out: An FDA panel spent hours Tuesday debating how and whether to update vaccines, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed report.Yes, and: Time is running short to develop a fall game plan, with existing vaccines losing effectiveness against new variants and more than half of Americans still without a booster dose.The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-2 to recommend an Omicron-specific update to COVID-19 booster vaccines expected to roll out within the next few months.Go deeper:​​ COVID vaccine strategy still murky after FDA experts meet

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO