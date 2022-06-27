ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Tott Interviewed for Iowa Supreme Court Post

Cover picture for the articleTHE STATE COMMISSION WHICH SELECTS CANDIDATES TO NOMINATE TO THE IOWA SUPREME COURT INTERVIEWED FIVE PEOPLE MONDAY FOR AN UPCOMING VACANCY. THE FIRST PERSON TO TALK WITH COMMISSION MEMBERS WAS PATRICK TOTT OF SIOUX CITY, THE CHIEF JUDGE...

Three finalists named for Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

Three Iowans are now vying for an Iowa Supreme Court seat that will be vacated next month with the retirement of Brent Appel, the court’s only Democrat-appointed justice. The State Judicial Nominating Commission met Monday to interview five applicants for the expected vacancy. Following the interviews, the commission deliberated and selected a slate of three […] The post Three finalists named for Iowa Supreme Court vacancy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg Removed from Office After Impeachment Conviction in State Senate

South Dakota’s Republican-controlled state senate voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on Tuesday. The affirmative votes on the two articles of impeachment before the state’s upper chamber automatically remove the state’s embattled attorney general from office, according to The Associated Press. The majority of Mount Rushmore...
Iowa lawyer who violated no-contact order agrees to license suspension

An Iowa attorney convicted of violating a no-contact order and drunken driving has agreed to a 30-day suspension of his law license. According to court records, West Des Moines attorney Jason Thomas Carlstrom was arrested and charged with “simulated public intoxication” in October 2021 while standing on the front porch of a former girlfriend’s home. […] The post Iowa lawyer who violated no-contact order agrees to license suspension appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
Wisconsin Court: Conservative Holdover Can Stay on DNR Board

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a conservative member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board may remain on the panel indefinitely in a far-reaching decision that leaves Democratic Gov. Tony Evers all but powerless to seat any of his appointees who need legislative approval.
