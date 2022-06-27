ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Render The Ford Fusion Active, Upcoming Subaru Outback Fighter

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Oval’s pivot towards utility vehicles and crossovers resulted in the Ford Fusion going extinct in 2020, as the sedan made way for the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick at the Hermosillo Assembly plant some time ago, However, the nameplate is expected to resurface as the Ford Fusion Active,...

Related
Ford Crossover Sales Down Ten Percent During Q1 2022

Ford crossover sales – comprised of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, as well as Ford EcoSport, Ford Escape, Ford Bronco Sport, Ford Edge, and Ford Explorer – decreased ten percent to 153,359 units in the United States during the first quarter of 2022. Sales Numbers - Ford Crossovers -...
ECONOMY
Ford Dealers Wary, Skeptical About Upcoming Changes

Ford dealers are expected to play a key role in The Blue Oval’s pivot all-electric vehicles, and as such, they will be subject to many recent changes their business model. As Ford Authority previously reported, these changes are expected to run the gamut from digital sales to fixed prices, although many of the details about the changes are in flux. Given the unprecedented nature of what Ford wants its dealers to do, some franchise holders are concerned about how the company is treating them, as a new report from The Wall Street Journal demonstrates.
ECONOMY
Trademark Filing Suggests Ford Escape Active On Its Way

Ford Motor Company filed to trademark Escape Active with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed on June 22nd, 2022, this application contains the good and services description of “Motor vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles, electrically powered land motor vehicles, four-wheeled motor vehicles, sport utility vehicles and structural parts and fittings therefor.”
CARS
Impressive 1995 Ford E-350 4X4 Motorhome Up For Auction

Converted Ford vans and other models are a hot item for people with an affinity for camping. We’ve seen quite a few of these modified vans up for sale in recent months, including a 2015 Ford Transit 250 with a modern interior and another with a simpler setup, as well as a 2008 Ford E-150 Sportsmobile converted into a camper. Now, there’s another converted Ford camper van up for sale at Cars & Bids, and though it’s a bit older than the other examples, this converted Ford E-350 motorhome has myriad options to offer.
BUYING CARS
New Ford Vehicles Are Being Developed Faster Than Before

As The Blue Oval draws up plans for its future of fully electric vehicles mixed in with some gasoline-powered vehicles, it’s highly likely that there will be more Ford products than ever before plying down the world’s highways. Vehicle development is of the utmost importance, and as such, a Ford engineer recently explained to Ford Authority that the automaker is able to develop new Ford models at a faster pace than before, a statement that can be backed up by certain technological and organizational changes that the automaker recently adaopted.
CARS
Ford EV Pivot Strengthened Via New Raw Materials Agreement

The Blue Oval is projecting it will be able to produce 600,000 fully electric vehicles by 2024 and 2 million by 2026, both momentous figures that present the company with new challenges. As Ford Authority previously reported, those challenges include battery production, an aspect of the ongoing transition away from gasoline powered vehicles that is being addressed with at least one entirely new Ford EV battery plant and a new joint venture. Now, the company has taken the next step towards securing the materials it needs to manufacture its future vehicles, thanks to a new agreement with Liontown Resources, an Australian mining company.
ECONOMY
2023 Ford Super Duty Lineup To Offer Integrated Bed Step: Exclusive

The 2023 Ford Super Duty is expected to heavily revamp The Blue Oval’s larger pickup lines with some new tech, like Sync 4, and some other enhancements too. As Ford Authority previously reported, the interior will likely receive more than just a new center touchscreen, as spy shots revealed that the automaker is covering up the entire dash, in a sign that the whole area will significantly depart from the current model. Elsewhere, other changes are in store too, as sources familiar with the matter recently explained to Ford Authority that an integrated bed step will join the lineup for the first time ever.
BUYING CARS
Ford F-150 Rival Nissan Titan Will Be Killed Off By 2025: Report

Like Ford, Nissan is currently focused on pivoting to an all-electric future of its own, but it still offers a wide variety of vehicles in the U.S. such as the Nissan Frontier pickup. However, Nissan’s answer to the Ford F-150, the full-size Titan pickup, will have a short-lived future, as it will be axed in 2025 according to a recent report by Automotive News.
CARS
Ford Ranked Above Average In 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study

The Blue Oval is currently implementing the early stages of its Ford+ plan that will see the company pivot heavily towards fully electric vehicles. However, internal combustion vehicles will still have an important role to play this decade, which is why the company has repeatedly been criticized for quality issues that continue to impact its lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, tackling quality is a core component of the automaker’s reorganization, and the company recently recruited a former J.D. Power executive to its ranks to handle the issue as well. Now, that organization has just released the results of its 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study, and while Ford Motor Company ultimately ranked a hair lower than it did in 2021, many of its rivals fared much worse.
BUSINESS
2023 Ford Bronco Will Add Retro Inspired Blue Paint Option

The 2023 Ford Bronco will arrive at dealerships later this year and will likely introduce some low key changes into the lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, order banks for the upcoming model are currently expected to open up in August, with production ramping up in November. Thus far, it is unclear what exactly will change, but Bronco Nation recently revealed that at least one new color is getting added to the roster, and it should delight fans of the color blue, along with fans of vintage Bronco colors.
CARS
Ford Maverick, Mustang Mach-E Advanced Simulator Details Revealed

Ford product development is a complex and imposing beast, and any changes designed to slim down the process can help new vehicles get to market faster than they normally would. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company altered its organizational practices around the design approval process by cutting down on meetings, a move that allowed the 2022 Ford Maverick to get approved at a quicker pace. However, the automaker has a few technological aces up its sleeve as well, and recently detailed how its advanced simulator helps it design and test vehicles.
CARS
No. 12 Nascar Ford Spins Out But Finishes Third At Nashville 2022: Video

Rain and lightning wreaked havoc at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26th, 2022, causing lengthy delays for the Cup Series race in Tennessee. When things finally got rolling, Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Nascar Ford Mustang, proved that he is a true wheelman after he saved his race car from a spin and rallied back to finish third, the best of all the Ford teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
2010 Ford F-150 Highlights Why Aftermarket Parts Are Problematic: Video

When costly repairs are needed, vehicle owners are often faced with a tough situation: to stick with OEM parts, or find more affordable aftermarket parts For the veteran technician behind the FordTechMakuloco channel on YouTube, there is debate over which parts are superior. He recommends always using genuine Motorcraft parts when repairing a Ford product. As Ford Authority recently detailed, he outlined why the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine should only take OEM spark plugs, and in his latest video, he made an argument for Motorcraft parts once again with the help of an ailing 2010 Ford F-150.
CARS
2022 Ford Bronco Recalled Over Inadequate Windshield Bonding Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Bronco vehicles over inadequate windshield bonding. The defect: in affected vehicles, the windshield may not have been properly bonding to the vehicle. The hazards: an improperly bonded windshield could detach from the vehicle during a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Ford...
CARS
Ford Racing Teams In Thailand Gearing Up With New Ranger, Mustangs

Ford racing efforts have proved fairly successful as of late. While the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 team struggled at the most recent event in Nairobi, the drivers put up a valiant effort and took home four stage wins and a top-10 finish. The Gen 3 Mustang race car was just introduced for the 2023 Supercars Championship in Australia, introducing manufacturer support back to the team. In the U.S., Joey Logano recently piloted the No. 22 Nascar Next Gen Mustang to victory at the inaugural Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The global pursuit of more trophies continues with the Ford Thailand Racing Team and their new stable of Ranger and Mustang race cars.
MOTORSPORTS
2022 Ford Maverick Order Holders Will Likely Be Punted To 2023

The 2022 Ford Maverick immediately attracted lots of attention when it debuted last year, and the compact pickup remains a highly sought after vehicle, regardless of trim level or configuration. As Ford Authority previously reported, the automaker stopped taking orders for the Maverick earlier in the year due to overwhelming demand and the production constraints brought on by the ongoing chip shortage. Now, sources familiar with the matter have explained that customers with unscheduled orders will likely have to wait for a 2023 model year vehicle.
CARS
Ford Dealers Would Face Even More Scrutiny Under Proposed FTC Rule

2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Ford dealers. Currently, the automaker is hammering out details that will affect how all the stores within its dealer network will conduct business. Ford is splitting itself into two separate production development divisions – Model e – which will focus on EV efforts – and Ford Blue, which will continue ICE operations – and has asked individual dealers to choose which if they would like to represent one or both, a change that will likely take place by 2023. Ford dealers have gone through “stress tests” to see how they would handle a potential shift, but there are potentially some new stressors on the way, courtesy of the Federal Trade Commission.
ECONOMY
Lincoln Pickup Not Completely Ruled Out, But No Vehicle In Development

Four new electric vehicles will join the Lincoln lineup by the year 2026, and the automaker is currently surveying the landscape to see what kind of vehicles would be attractive to luxury buyers. While the luxury division gets a feel for where it’s headed in the future, it hasn’t forsaken certain vehicle segments. Ford Authority recently learned that a future Lincoln pickup may not be that far-fetched, and while there’s not one currently in development, the idea hasn’t been completely abandoned.
CARS

