Here comes Mama June! The 42-year-old reality star is a newlywed after she married her boyfriend Justin Stroud, 34, at the end of March. June confirmed the news, which was first reported by The Sun, in an Instagram post on June 1. Alongside a video of herself and her new hubby, the reality star wrote, “I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and @officialsmallz1Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment.” June also told her fans to follow the couple’s “love story” by tuning into her show on WE TV, Mama June: Road To Redemption.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO