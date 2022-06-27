ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Olayemi Olurin: ‘If we can abolish slavery, the prison system is not untouchable’

By Marc Steiner
Real News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreathless media coverage of a purported “crime wave” is galvanizing the right and prompting reactionary calls for expanding policing and the prison-industrial complex. Already, just two years after the historic nationwide protests in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, the pendulum has swung violently in the opposite direction,...

therealnews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

4 takeaways from primary night in New York

Round one of New York's primary season is now in the books, and it was a successful night for most incumbents or establishment favorites. It was marked by low turnout and held against the backdrop of polarizing issues at the U.S. Supreme Court being waged at the state level. Here...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Attorney General James Sues National Gun Distributors for Fueling Gun Violence Crisis and Endangering New Yorkers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says He Does Not Support AIPAC

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is now running for Congress in New York’s newly-redrawn District 10, says he does not support the pro-Israel AIPAC lobby, claiming the organization has changed in an “unacceptable” way. “They have changed in a way that is unacceptable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Wins Democratic Nomination For New York Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul won the Democratic nomination for New York governor Tuesday, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November. Hochul beat back primary challenges from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A message to seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities: Freeze your rent (opinion)

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know — some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than 20 years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch ‘The Wanderers’ as NYC’s Adams battles Giuliani over Roe v. Wade ‘slap’ incident at ShopRite

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s mayor vs. mayor as controversy continues over an incident involving Rudy Giuliani at a ShopRite supermarket in Charleston on Sunday. Republican Giuliani claimed that a store worker upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court slapped him on the back and called him a “f--king scumbag” who would cause women to die.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
reportwire.org

Legalizing Nunchucks In New York City

Thanks to Jim Maloney, People can legally carry nunchucks in New York City. But thanks to Michael Kosta, with an assist Ronny Chieng, the story is slightly less boring than it otherwise might have been. To me, the whole thing is a bunch of chucking nonsense. Open thread below…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Wave With 'Worst Version' Of Omicron Starting, Leading NY Doctor Says

A new COVID-19 wave with the strongest strain of the Omicron variant appears to have started in New York, one of NYC's top epidemiologists in the city is saying. Dr. Jay Varma, who was former Mayor Bill de Blasio's top public health advisor during the pandemic, said the infection rate appears to have stabilized at a high level rather than subsiding as summer starts to get into full swing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Judge says NYC can't let noncitizens vote in city elections

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City can't let noncitizens vote for mayor and other city officials, a judge ruled Monday, siding with Republicans who challenged the measure as unconstitutional. In January, New York became the first major U.S. city to grant widespread municipal voting rights to noncitizens, though none...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul's quest, GOP logjam, and AOC vs. Adams highlight N.Y. primaries

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who will face off in November and decide the future direction of the Empire State. State Assembly primaries will also be held, with a number of races shaping up as a contest between Mayor Eric Adams and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported on Monday. Tuesday is a big day in New York politics. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take on two challengers for the Democratic nomination, there's a four-way Republican free for all, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

