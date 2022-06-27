ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: the pros attend a summer camp unlike any other

By Anne-Marije Rook
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 2 days ago

Now in its third year, the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder (OTGG) in unlike any other stage race you’ll have heard of. Part stage race, part summer camp, it became an instant favorite among amateur and pro off-road racers alike.

Taking place in the beautiful Cascade Mountains near Bend, Oregon, the five-day, four-night event offers a true glamp vibe. There are catered meals, hot showers, charging stations for electronics, people to carry your gear and set up your tents, massages, and plenty of post-race beers.

There’s also bike racing. Very. Hard. Racing. Over the course of five stages, the racers traversed across 361.7 miles (582 kms) of high desert trails with some 33,400 feet (10,180 metres) of climbing.

This year’s race drew some of the biggest names in gravel, cyclocross and XC mountain bike racing. Fresh off her Unbound win , Sofia Gomez Villafañe headed to Oregon to seek a new challenge against returning OTGG champion Sarah Sturm and the likes of Belgian Waffle Race Asheville winner Sarah Max, cyclocrosser Becca Fahringer, triathlete Heather Jackson and local pro Serena Bishop Gordon.

On the men’s side, WorldTour roadie turned gravel privateer Pete Stetina took up the challenge against pro cyclocrosser Kerry Werner , former off-road pro Barry Wicks, XC pros Christopher Blevins and Carl Decker, and off-road specialist Edward Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix).

After 5 days of hard racing and evenings spent cooling the legs in a river and singing songs by a campfire, it was  Sofia Gomez Villafañe who took home the women’s title and Christopher Blevins the men’s.

But whether contesting the pro win or riding to finish, the unanimous experience for everyone was best described by Sofia Gomez Villafañe: “Suffered like a dog…and we had a blast!”

Results

Men’s Top 5

1. Christopher Blevins (Specialized Off-Road)

2. Pete Stetina (Summercamp, Canyon)

3. Howard Grotts (Specialized Off-Road)

4. Russel Finsterwald (Specialized Off-Road)

5. Edward Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix)

Women’s Top 5

1. Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road)

2. Sarah Max (Argonaut Cycles)

3. Sarah Sturm (Specialized Rapha Sram Velocio)

4. Heather Jackson (Waterfall Bank.)

5. Caroline Dezendorf (Easton Overland // Cervelo)

Scenes from the OTGG: pros living their best gavel lives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JoYCB_0gNaWiHQ00

Riders start to line up for the first of 5 stages (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LUG0_0gNaWiHQ00

Pete Stetina reviewing the route one last time, no doubt scooping out the best places to attack his competition. (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBJpV_0gNaWiHQ00

Gordon and Sturm all smiles at the start. These smiles would turn to grimaces and 100-mile stares before long. (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkWTg_0gNaWiHQ00

Edward Anderson smiling his way through a beautiful day in Oregon's high desert country (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVj8o_0gNaWiHQ00

Pack riding, breakaways, solo attacks. There was plenty of fierce racing. (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvWiZ_0gNaWiHQ00

Mountain bike pro Sofia Gomez Villafañe found her rhythm halfway through the first stage and took control of the race. (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kESZj_0gNaWiHQ00

Sturm grinding up yet another climb (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaLJc_0gNaWiHQ00

Up high in the Cascade Mountains (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOgB2_0gNaWiHQ00

There was even some snow still (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDiSq_0gNaWiHQ00

And obstacles of all kinds (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vsch7_0gNaWiHQ00

(Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aSBI_0gNaWiHQ00

That post-race 100-mile stare (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdoDd_0gNaWiHQ00

That post-race face (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEOQe_0gNaWiHQ00

It got hot out there (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9LZy_0gNaWiHQ00

Riders sought relief any way they could (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYNEf_0gNaWiHQ00

Cooling down with a view (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbX8l_0gNaWiHQ00

Camp vibes (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOklQ_0gNaWiHQ00

(Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSPrh_0gNaWiHQ00

(Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0lcw_0gNaWiHQ00

Edward Anderson serenading the camp post-stage (Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010KP1_0gNaWiHQ00

(Image credit: Will Matthews / OTGG)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
kolomkobir.com

A 40,000-Acre Hunter’s Paradise in the Heart of Oregon

Ochoco Ranch, an enormous private, pristine estate in Central Oregon, is a recreational hunter’s dream come true. It was listed in March 2021 by Greg and Robin Yeakel of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, who noted that it’s the largest timbered property on the west side of the Ochoco Mountains and one of the larger parcels in Central Oregon.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges

Bend’s Fourth of July fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will blaze into the sky next Monday night, and other colorful, traditional displays are on tap around the area, despite challenges from staffing to supply-chain troubles and wildfire concerns that have prompted cancellation of some events around the West. The post Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Wild Ride Brewing Opens Tap Room in Prineville

(Photo | Courtesy of Wild Ride Brewing) Fans of Wild Ride Brewing now have not one, but two places in Central Oregon to enjoy a pint of beer. On May 25, Wild Ride Brewing opened its second Tap Room and Brewery in Prineville. Wild Ride’s first Tap Room and Brewery welcomed beer enthusiasts in 2014.
PRINEVILLE, OR
nbc16.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Bend, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
kbnd.com

Declines In Oregon Gas Prices

BEND, OR-- Prices at the pump fell for the second week in a row. AAA’s Marie Dodds tells KBND News, "National average for regular drops 9 cents, to $4.88 a gallon. The Oregon average dips three cents to $5.50. And, we’re seeing similar drops in most Oregon communities this week, ahead of the busy Fourth of July travel period." In Bend, the local average fell 4 cents to $5.55.
BEND, OR
magnetmagazine.com

Live Review: Bob Dylan, Bend, OR, June 27, 2022

“These days, people are lucky to have a job. Any job. So critics might be uncomfortable with my working so much. Anybody with a trade can work as long as they want. A carpenter, an electrician. They don’t necessarily need to retire.” —Bob Dylan, Rolling Stone, 2009.
BEND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Werner
Person
Howard Grotts
Person
Heather Jackson
KTVZ News Channel 21

8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges

An eight-hour standoff at a La Pine home that involved the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team ended early Monday morning with the arrest of a 42-year-old La Pine man on assault, burglary and other charges, deputies said. The post 8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Trail#Summer Camp#Gravel#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Otgg#Worldtour#Xc
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

54
Followers
350
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy