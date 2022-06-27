ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Celebrity Chefs Revealed as Culinary Headliners of the Hey Stamford! Food Festival

heystamford.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few weeks ago we announced the return of the fifth annual Hey Stamford! Food Festival with a star-studded line-up of amazing musicians. Today I am excited to share that two renowned celebrity chefs and restaurateurs will also join us at this year’s celebration. Anchoring the first...

heystamford.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years!

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Located in the heart of New Haven, CT is Wooster St., also known as the “Pizza Capital of Connecticut.” There are several popular restaurants there, that people count among their favorites for great Italian food, and among them is Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant. The Abate family is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Abate Apizza on Wooster St. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
longisland.com

Italian Restaurant to Open at Old Pentimento Spot in Stony Brook

When Pentimento in Stony Brook closed, it left a vacancy in not only the historic village center at 93 Main Street but also the hearts of residents who lost a favorite food spot. Now, restaurateur David Tunney is reviving the space with a new Italian restaurant called Luca, according to a report in GreaterPortJeff.com.
STONY BROOK, NY
Daily Voice

'A Little Hidden Gem': New Brookfield Restaurant Off To Strong Start

Mexican food lovers in Fairfield County have a new hot spot that is serving up some awesome street tacos and stiff margaritas, according to online reviewers. Opened for only five weeks, El Mexicano Tacos and Cantina, in Brookfield is quickly becoming a favorite with foodies and Mexican food fans in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
Stamford, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
Stamford, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
zip06.com

Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
NewsTimes

Couple converted Greenwich church into a funky home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd English
Person
Flo Rida
westportlocal.com

Norwalk Aquarium Offers Fireworks, other Cruises throughout the Summer

Enjoy special on-the-water views of the upcoming holiday fireworks display in Norwalk from aboard the research vessel of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, just one of many memorable cruises onto Long Island Sound offered by the Aquarium this summer. The Aquarium’s Fireworks Cruise on Sun., July 3 departs at 7:45...
NORWALK, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Launches Lenny’s Lemonade

Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
BRANFORD, CT
travelwithsara.com

Exploring The Stores in Greenwich’s Shopping District

Greenwich Shopping District offers a variety of shops. They all stem from the starting point of Stanton House Inn traveling from the top of town. This world-famous Connecticut Shopping District is where you can find everything in one place. A friend recently visited and shared all of this with me. Now I want to go and explore the stores in Greenwich’s Shopping District.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#Food Festival#Music Festival#Food Network#Food Drink#Pbs#Bullseye Eve
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
greenwichfreepress.com

Angel at Greenwich Animal Control is Available for Adoption

Meet Angel, a sweet gentleman available for adoption at Greenwich Animal Control. Angel is about eight years old. He is good company and loves to be with his people, take walks and enjoys kicking back and relaxing with you. He likes other dogs, but he can be a little selective...
GREENWICH, CT
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
rew-online.com

Accurate Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Fully Appvroved Mixed-Use Site in Fairfield, CT￼

Accurate, one of New Jersey’s premier developers of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties, announced today its acquisition of The Crossings at Fairfield Metro, a fully approved, mixed-use development site at the Metro North train station in Fairfield,. Connecticut. The transit-oriented project will be developed on a 23.88-acre parcel adjacent...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy