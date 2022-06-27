RENNtech Will Fit Your AMG GT Black Series With 1066 HP

Just days after BMW M first teased what appears to be a tribute to the iconic 3.0 CSL, we get our first spy shots of the car. It looks suitably wild. Our eyes are drawn immediately to the rear, where there's not only a big wing on the trunk lid, but one on the roof as well. This detail comes from the final iteration of the original 3.0 CSL road car, which got the famous aerokit that earned the car its "Batmobile" nickname. The first 3.0 CSLs resembled the less-hot 3.0 CS, with no significant aero addenda. Here, it appears that the roof-mounted wing sits above the shark fin antenna commonly seen on modern cars. Up front, there are other nods to the original, including holes on either side of the front bumper, and fins on either side of the hood.

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO