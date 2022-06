The list of pro golfers joining the LIV Golf series continues this week as Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz and Eugenio Chacarra will round out the 48-man field at Pumpkin Ridge. Wolff is the headlining name of the bunch, ranked 77th in the world, and once tapped as a future star of the PGA Tour. That might still become true — it is unclear how suspensions or future litigation may shake out — but for now Wolff joins the list of players ineligible to compete PGA Tour events.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO