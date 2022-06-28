ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps going up

By Mary Kay Kleist
 2 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming through Thursday 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures on the rise the next few days.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, scattered storms develop Friday along a cold front.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 88.

CHICAGO, IL
