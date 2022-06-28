Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps going up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago was bursting with pride Sunday. After a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade is back. The parade was jam packed to the point that attendees could barely move. The energy was electric as thousands of people lined Uptown streets celebrating their true, authentic selves. Turnout is expected to be bigger than ever. Some, like Chuck Hutchins, traveled from as far as Florida."It's really nice to be able to come to like a big town, city like Chicago and really feel like my true, authentic self," Hutchins said.The parade...
