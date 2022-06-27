ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Volleyball Attends Voice in Sport at the Capitol

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (June 27, 2022) – Howard University volleyball assistant coaches Sareea Freeman and Phil Evans, along with rising sophomore Dami Awojobi (Hempstead, N.Y.), attended the Voice in Sports (VIS) event, held at the Capitol as part of the Title IX anniversary celebration. The Bison trio witnessed an incredible...

