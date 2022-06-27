ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 80 elected prosecutors vow to not enforce abortion bans

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
Abortion A pregnant protester is pictured with a message on her shirt in support of abortion rights during a march, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Seattle. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion has cleared the way for states to impose bans and restrictions on abortion — and will set off a series of legal battles. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Elected prosecutors across the country are saying they will not prosecute people who seek or provide abortion care.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn Roe v. Wade, 83 elected prosecutors have committed to using their well-established discretion and refusing to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions.

The prosecutors say the criminalization of abortion care “a mockery of justice.”

They are arguing in a joint statement that using limited criminal justice resources to prosecute personal healthcare decisions runs counter to their obligation to pursue justice and promote public safety.

