More than 80 elected prosecutors vow to not enforce abortion bans
Elected prosecutors across the country are saying they will not prosecute people who seek or provide abortion care.
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn Roe v. Wade, 83 elected prosecutors have committed to using their well-established discretion and refusing to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions.
The prosecutors say the criminalization of abortion care “a mockery of justice.”
They are arguing in a joint statement that using limited criminal justice resources to prosecute personal healthcare decisions runs counter to their obligation to pursue justice and promote public safety.
