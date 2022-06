City of Alamogordo Fire Department - Alamogordo, New Mexico. This position provides a range of services designed to protect the lives and property of the citizens of the City of Alamogordo and Otero County from adverse effects of fires, accidents, and exposure to dangerous conditions created by either man or nature. This position will be responsible for performing suppression and rescue activities as well as operating fire apparatus and other equipment in response to emergency alarms for fire protection, extrication, HAZMAT, technical and airport rescue, and other emergencies.

ALAMOGORDO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO