ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank robbery at Westwood Village

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:49 AM: Thanks for the tips. Seattle Police are investigating a robbery at the Westwood Village Chase Bank. Investigators were all inside the bank when we went over to try to find out more, so we weren’t able to talk with anyone, but it was dispatched about...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Marginal racing-rage gunfire suspects charged with shooting at deputies hours later

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged two teenage boys, 17 and 15, in a case involving shots fired at sheriff’s deputies. Reading through the documents, we learned that investigators suspect they were responsible for Last Friday afternoon’s West Seattle gunfire case, involving a man shot at after “confronting” alleged racers. The charging documents say this was part of a reported spree involving “young males … in a silver-green Honda firing shots over a 24-to-48-hour period,” starting in Burien last Thursday, continuing in White Center, and then the West Seattle incident the next day. Last Saturday, prosecutors say, deputies spotted the Honda and a seven-mile pursuit ensued, during which shots ere fired at the deputies’ car. The suspects’ car and a law-enforcement vehicle eventually collided and three people ran away. Prosecutors say the 17-year-old was found hiding nearby with two 9mm “ghost guns” at his feet. Ammunition that had been ordered online was found in the vehicle and in two bags belonging to the two teenagers. The 17-year-old was believed to be the passenger and the 15-year-old, the driver.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen work truck

Maybe you can help find Jake‘s stolen work truck:. I own Dreamscapes Landscaping down on West Marginal way sw. Over the weekend I was out of town and one of the work trucks was stolen from our property. It is a 2005 Ford F350. It’s white with our black Dreamscapes logo on each front door. It’s a 4-door long bed. License plate C42876D. The truck had a full bed, full of dirt. It also has a custom rear bumper with a crane in the bumper.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CLOSURE ALERT: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct work this weekend

SDOT says it has more pothole work to do on the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct – the older side of the West Seattle Bridge continuation east of the Highway 99 overpass – so it’ll be closed for much, though not all, of the weekend:. On Saturday, July...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
westseattleblog.com

9 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Salmonberry in Fauntleroy Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller) Here’s what you need to know for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. WADING POOLS CLOSED: Cloudy and probably below 70 degrees again today, so the city says wading pools won’t open. (But Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOURTH OF JULY: Seattle Parks’ lights-on plan to discourage fireworks will last three nights this year

(Reader photo of fireworks debris at a local park in 2020 – one that did NOT have lights on) Seattle Parks has made its annual announcement that some playfields will be illuminated to discourage fireworks use. This year the plan stretches across three nights, Saturday through Monday (July 2-4). At the affected West Seattle fields, it’ll be lights on at 8:30, lights out at 11. One other difference: Last year’s announcement said the fields will be “monitored” 9 pm-4 am, but this year it’s 9 pm-2 am. Here are the four West Seattle fields affected:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOURTH OF JULY: West Seattle Kids’ Parade now four days away!

Four days until the return of the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade, which starts at 10 am Monday, from 44th/Sunset in North Admiral – just show up and you’re in, all human-powered except Seattle Fire Engine 29 and the famous “neighborhood blue truck” leading off the parade. The parade winds along a few neighborhood blocks, then crosses California SW to Hamilton Viewpoint Park, where kids’ activities, sack races, and treats await. We asked parade co-organizer Nicole Lutomski for updates on the plan:
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#West Seattle#Seattle Police#Crime#Wsb#Mercedes#Chase Bank
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Month-ending Thursday watch

Hope your holiday weekend starts early – sunny and 70s today and tomorrow, then clouds Saturday through Monday. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. (Here’s the schedule it’ll run for...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: More fencing removed at Lowman Beach Park

If you’re looking forward to full access at Lowman Beach Park now that the seawall-removal/habitat-restoration project is over, you don’t have long to wait. More of the fencing has been removed – the south section that had temporarily displayed art by Gatewood Elementary fourth-graders – and the rest, which is mostly near the park’s big trees, will be down soon, confirms Seattle Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor: “The fencing on Lowman Beach should all be down this week and the district crew will finish mowing around the trees to make the area more accessible to the public. The grass did get long during the construction.” The construction lasted about eight months, which was the duration estimated when work on the $1.2 million project began last fall.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

26TH/JUNEAU: City says it will ‘remove’ encampment site

The city says the encampment site at 26th/Juneau will be removed/cleaned up. That, following a fire less than a week after last week’s murder, all of which have neighbors at wit’s end after what they say has been two years of a “nightmare.” We were CC’d on photos one group sent with a note to City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, including this one showing burned debris.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

While i do somewhat sympathize with your situation, i am bored and i find the way you went about it in your post kinda funny so im pick it apart a little bit pls forgive me lol. First, nowadays here in west seattle, this is normal behavior. In fact since i look “different” there has been cases where people have followed me for blocks waiting for me to do anything illegal so they could take my picture. No lives… Secondly, while this all could be considered bullying, i wish that the bullys ive dealt with this is all they would do. These are some weak bullys lol. Third i doubt that lisa herbold wants all her contact info anywhere in this thread haha. Lastly i find it extra hilarious that you tell us to just “ignore” the crazy dangerous people with the self defense items… Theres my final roast for this subject thankyou.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: New ownership blossoms at Flower Lab

Flower Lab in The Admiral District has a new owner. But if you’ve been a customer, you probably already know Katie Ellison. Here’s the announcement:. Wendy and Paul Damoth, the previous owners of Flower Lab, have sold the business to longtime employee and florist Katie Ellison. Katie and...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOUND CAT: Black and white – June 28, 2022 6:13 pm

Found a small long-haired black cat with white paws and chin near Arbor Heights Elementary. It appeared extremely malnourished and was limping so I brought it home to feed it. It is very friendly and acts like a pet but has no collar. Call or text 206-697-4080. I don’t have a very good place for it to stay so I will probably take it to the animal shelter when I have a chance.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Nonprofit Hazelwood Preschool opens in Fauntleroy

(Teachers Holly Bennett & Sarah Longino, photographed by Judy Pickens) Fauntleroy Church, United Church of Christ, has welcomed Hazelwood Preschool as a partner in its building. As COVID shutdowns continued, the church reached the difficult decision in 2020 to close its Little Pilgrim School, which had served West Seattle families...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FERRIES: No third boat for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth this holiday weekend, or anytime soon

It’s been more than eight months since the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route was again reduced to two boats. Even for a busy holiday weekend, it’s not getting a third boat – and it’s not likely to see three-boat service restored until next spring, which could mean almost one full year from now. That’s according to both WSF’s latest Service Restoration Plan Progress Report and the updates given at WSF’s online community meetings earlier this month.
VASHON, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Youth tennis lessons in Arbor Heights

Registration opens tomorrow morning for upcoming youth tennis lessons at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club. Here’s the announcement they’re sharing with the community:. Our next two-week tennis-lesson session starts Tuesday, July 5. Key information includes:. Two separate 45-minute lesson sessions offered: 12.30 pm-1.15 pm and 1.15 pm-2...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy