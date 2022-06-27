10 Feel Good Sports Dramas To Watch Like 'Hustle'

The movie that solidified Ray Liotta as a bonafide legend is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant revealed that the 1990 American biographical crime drama Goodfellas will become available on July 1. The movie is a film adaptation of the 1985 nonfiction book Wiseguy by Pileggi. It also stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino, as it narrates the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill and his friends and family from 1955 to 1980. It's been lauded as one of the greatest films of all time amid critical acclaim and still played in rotation on cable television today. Goodfellas was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor. Liotta's performance also received praise.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO