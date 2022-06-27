ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights forward Karlsson gets marriage license in very Vegas way

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElvis, Chance greet NHL veteran and fiancée Emily Ferguson of 'Bachelor' franchise. Elvis was in the building and so was Chance the mascot. Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson and his fiancée, Emily Ferguson, picked up their Nevada marriage license Saturday. The couple plans to be married this...

www.nhl.com

ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andrei Vasilevskiy drops F-bomb after Stanley Cup Final loss

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was visibly frustrated after his team’s 2-1 Game 6 defeat. After the game, Lightning players, led by Vasilevskiy, skated off the ice and headed through a tunnel to their locker room before the Stanley Cup presentation. Cameras in the tunnel showed Vasilevskiy yelling out a curse word and appearing to kick the wall. The profanity is not censored.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche defenseman Johnson shares morning pictures with Stanley Cup

Veteran says he 'wasn't dreaming' after he woke up with trophy in his bed. The Stanley Cup woke up like this. "This," of course, means in a bed with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson shared some celebratory photos on Monday, the morning after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Hockey Operations Staffing Updates

VEGAS (June 28, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 28, the following updates to the franchise's hockey operations staff: John Stevens has been named Assistant Coach; Sean Burke has been named Director of Goaltending and NHL Goaltending Coach; and Mike Rosati has been named Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup championship parade set for Thursday in Denver

Players, coaches, staff to be lauded by fans, mayor with rally at Civic Center Park. The celebration is on. Officially. The city of Denver announced that it will celebrate the 2022 Stanley Cup champion, the Colorado Avalanche, on Thursday with a parade downtown and a fan rally at Civic Center Park.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE REVEAL INJURIES SUFFERED DURING THEIR STANLEY CUP RUN

NHL players are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, playing through injuries in order to chase their dream of lifting the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche revealed the list of injuries they were dealing with during their run to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights announce coaching hires

The Vegas Golden Knights announced a series of coaching hires Tuesday night, adding John Stevens as their assistant coach, Sean Burke as their goalie coach and director of goaltending, and naming Mike Rosati as manager of goaltending development and scouting. General manager Kelly McCrimmon gave the following statement on the...
NHL
NHL

Richardson to focus on defense, culture as Blackhawks coach

CHICAGO -- Luke Richardson wants the Chicago Blackhawks to play an up-tempo style next season, and the new coach has a recent example to draw from. "My philosophy is the game is a fast game now and a good example is watching the Final this year," Richardson said Wednesday. "There's a lot of speed and skill but you watch how hard [the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning] played, and it's the leaders and older players who have been there before who are leading the way. [Avalanche forward] Nate MacKinnon's finishing checks, well, that's the culture you want to build here."
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round selection order set

To be held July 7 in Montreal, determined by conclusion of Stanley Cup Final. The order for the first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft has been set with the completion of the Stanley Cup Final. The first 16 selections were determined at the NHL Draft Lottery, which...
NHL
NHL

Remembering the Sabres' star-studded 1982 and '83 drafts

Buffalo is set to pick 3 times in the 1st round for the 1st time since 1983. When the Sabres arrive for the NHL Draft in Montreal on July 7, it will be just the third time in franchise history that Buffalo has three first-round selections. Buffalo holds its own...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Roberto Luongo deserves to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame before the Sedins

Vancouver Canucks fans have a lot to look forward to this off-season, including some team alumni likely being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. This year’s first-time Canucks candidates include both Sedin twins and goaltender Roberto Luongo, all of whom rank among the best and most iconic players in Canucks history.
NHL
NHL

Rockies sing 'All the Small Things,' congratulate Avalanche on Cup win

MLB squad does some karaoke while NBA's Nuggets, NFL's Broncos quote Blink-182 song in post. On the night the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, their baseball counterparts shared a little supportive karaoke. Members of the Colorado Rockies took on Blink-182's 2000 hit "All the Small Things" and shared it...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Draft Preview | Forton discusses pre-Draft process

Sabres' director of amateur scouting discusses the team's mindset with three 1st-round picks. Jerry Forton and his fellow members of the Buffalo Sabres front office have met with potential draftees, weighed insights from 100-plus viewings of each prospect, and scoured the analytical data. All that remains between now and the...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Canes Announce 2022 Prospects Development Camp Schedule

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the team's annual Prospects Development Camp, which will be held at Invisalign Arena from July 10-14. The full camp roster will be released following the 2022 NHL Draft. Carolina's...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Minnesota Hockey Announces Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey Program

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Hockey, in partnership with the Minnesota Wild, announced today it will be launching a new diversified hockey program for players in Minnesota with hearing loss. The Minnesota Wild Deaf/Hard of Hearing ("HOH") Hockey program will kick off its inaugural season with a special event on Saturday, September 24 at the St. Louis Park Rec Center in St. Louis Park, Minn.
SAINT PAUL, MN

