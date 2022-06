PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion rights for all has created concern about other rights grounded in the same provisions of the U.S. Constitution.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano, an attorney, explains, it's not clear yet how far this conservative court will go in future cases.In law school, hours are spent debating constitutional rights that we often take for granted but are not explicitly spelled out in the Constitution. Now, scholars say the Supreme Court's action in the Dobbs case to overturn abortion rights calls some of those other rights into question."People should be quite concerned...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO