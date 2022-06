Andy Murray remains convinced he can still challenge at the grand slams despite suffering his earliest Wimbledon exit.However, the former world number one admits his injury problems since coming back from career-saving hip surgery mean he cannot offer any guarantees that he will be back for another crack next year.Murray, the two-time champion, failed to reach the third round at SW19 for the first time after a four-set defeat by big-serving American John Isner on Centre Court.However, 35-year-old Murray insists he still has what it takes to mix it with the elite at the major tournaments, fitness permitting.“Has my opinion...

ANDY MURRAY ・ 5 HOURS AGO