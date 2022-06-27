What does reversal of Roe v. Wade mean for Kentucky?
By Kentucky Today
middlesboronews.com
2 days ago
With the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling that topples Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, the issue of abortion has returned to the states. For Kentucky, that means abortion is no longer an option. “As of this morning, except where the health of the mother is at...
A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, undoing a half-century of legal precedent that had established and maintained abortion as a protected constitutional right within the United States. The court’s 6-3 vote upheld a strict abortion ban in Mississippi, while a...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
The Supreme Court this week overturned the nearly 50-year-old precedent that established a right to an abortion, making official what’s been widely known since an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion weeks ago. With the move, it hands the decision back to states, 26 of which are considered likely to ban the procedure. Accordingly, more than a quarter of the nation’s abortion clinics are expected to shut their doors in the coming weeks, as the effects of the massive ruling play out. But the exact way states and clinics will proceed remains to be seen.
In a historic ruling that topples a half-century of legal precedent on reproductive rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to obtain an abortion. The 5-4 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by...
Vote to overturn Roe v. WadeKHOU. Roe v. Wade was settled law in 1973 and now, the constitutional rights of women have been set back 50 years. The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision on June 24, overturned the Roe V. Wade law, now making it illegal for women to obtain abortions in 19 states. According to AP, “Both sides predicted the fight over abortion would continue, in state capitals, in Washington and at the ballot box. Justice Clarence Thomas, part of Friday’s majority, urged colleagues to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.” This could mean that other settled laws which have protected the rights of many Americans, and their Constitutional liberties, could be at risk.
The Supreme Court struck down the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a right to abortion nationwide on Friday, sending decisions for regulating abortions down to the state level. The following is a breakdown of what the monumental decision means and addresses some misconceptions. Abortion is not federally illegal.
Google search data shows Americans — particularly those in states most impacted by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade —are scrambling to figure out where they can still get abortions and what the law means for future access. Why it matters: Americans are trying to...
In the midst of all the chaos, corporations have made their stances on the subject of abortion clear. The historic overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused a maelstrom of reactions all over the corporate landscape with the biggest companies taking a lead in attempting to assure abortion rights. Microsoft,...
