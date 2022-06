The ACC announced Tuesday that it will be implementing a new “3-5-5” scheduling model for football starting in the 2023 season. In the new model, each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 ACC teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. This avoids situations where conference teams in different divisions can go six years without facing one another.

