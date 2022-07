LOWELL – Two families in Lowell have been forced out of their homes after a fire tore through an apartment building. Cell phone video shows fire on the roof of the multi-unit apartment building on Broadway Street in Lowell Tuesday."I see black smoke coming up from the middle of the top of the building and then I actually see two or three people on the roof," said Ibrahim Tawadros. "Then I picked up the phone and dialed 911."Just up the road, a Lowell mother leaving the grocery store also noticed the same thick black smoke. "I didn't think it was...

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO