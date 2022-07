Kane Brown‘s highly-anticipated third studio album is finished and the country star spilled the details on what fans can expect from KB3, including the title! Ahead of his sold-out, two night Blessed & Free tour performances at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, the “Whiskey Sour” singer spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview and said his new album will be titled Different Man. “I actually just had another country artist jump on a song. We literally just recorded it last week. It’ll be the album title, the song is going to be called ‘Different Man.’ That’ll be the name,” Kane revealed. We can’t wait to hear!

