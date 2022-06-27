ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio Officers Kill Man in Parking Lot Following Car Chase

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police shot and killed a man early Monday in the parking lot of a business because he posed a “deadly threat” to officers, authorities said. Akron police Capt....

SCDNReports

Deadly End To Ohio Police Chase

Deadly End to Ohio Police ChaseSCDN photo archives. A deadly end to an Ohio police chase. According to a statement from the APD, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop at Thayer and E. Tallmadge Ave at 12:30 am.
Akron Cops Fired 90 Shots at Slain Black Delivery Driver, Family Attorney Says

Family attorneys say Jayland Walker was shot at 90 times by Akron, Ohio, police as they pursued the 25-year-old Black man on Monday. With body-cam footage still under wraps, Walker’s family begged for answers Thursday after he was gunned down in what began as a traffic stop for a traffic-equipment violation. Police said Walker, a DoorDash driver, refused to stop then fired at officers during a brief chase. Even without seeing body-cam, however, family attorney Bobby DiCello said Thursday he plans to hold each of the eight cops involved—reportedly seven white cops, one Black—accountable. “I’m going to say this to any police officer who wants to avoid accountability: we will get to the bottom of what occurred,” he said.
AKRON, OH
